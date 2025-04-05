Olympic Skier Federica Brignone Suffers Traumatic Injury in Horrific Crash
Just under two months ago, the world saw Italian skier Federica Brignone dominate in the 2025 FIS Alpine Ski World Championships women's giant slalom (GS). She defeated New Zealand's Alice Robinson (2:23.61) and American Paula Moltzan (2:25.33) with a time of 2:22.71. She was on top of her game at the World Cup Finals in Sun Valley, Idaho.
Following her successful season, Brignone found her way to the top of the overall standings with 1,594 points, which was enough for the World Cup overall title and Crystal Globe. Behind Brignone was Lara Gut-Behrami (1,272) and Sofia Goggia (931). With such a campaign, she was on her way to an off-season of high hopes and preparation for the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.
Unfortunately, that may not be the case in her future. The star skier experienced a brutal crash on Thursday while competing in the Italian ski championships, which required an airlift to a nearby medical facility. Upon examination, it was found that her left leg had fractures in her tibial plateau and a broken fibular head, as well as an ACL rupture, per Sci Alpino of FISI.
Elite World Cup Skier Federica Brignone Injured in Devasting Crash
"As usual, I do things big or I don't do it," Brignone wrote on Instagram as she posed in her hospital gown. "This time I got it big (negatively)."
Italian Winter Sports Federation medical chief Andrea Panzeri weighed in on the topic, as reported by Andrew Dampf of the Associated Press.
"It's a serious fracture. But she's strong and fortunately healthy as she had never had any big injuries before today. It's tough to make estimates now. I'll tell you more afterward. Don't ask me about the Olympics or recovery times yet. We need to see how we can reduce the fracture and then we'll be able to be more precise later (today) or tomorrow morning."
"She's certainly not happy," she continued, further reported by Damf. "She had an exceptional season and won everything she should have won. She certainly could have done without this. But the great champions always know how to bounce back."
Brignone is looking at several months of grueling recovery. With the Olympics taking place in her home country, Italy, her injury is even more devastating. Her future at the Olympics remains unknown at this time, but it will take an incredibly rapid healing process to be able to safely compete.
Brignone said it best following her success at the World Championships: "Today I managed to keep useless things out of my head, and this was the best thing [her victory] because you can be the master of your own destiny."
She can choose focus on the downside of the situation, or she can take this time as a break and rebuild from the mental challenges that rigorous training and competition can present. Hopes are held high for Brignone's recovery and well wishes are flooding in from afar. She's overcome before, and she will overcome again.