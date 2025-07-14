Olympic Snowboarder's Plan for Winter Games Derailed after Horrific Accident
Shining Austrian snowboarder Anna Gasser was planning for success at the upcoming Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, but after suffering a painful injury, Gasser had to change her plans. According to the 33-year-old athlete, she experienced a "freak accident" while surfing, which left her with a dislocated shoulder. As a result, she underwent surgery to repair the damage.
As stated by Gasser, per Ski Austria, "The examinations show that the shoulder was briefly dislocated. The labrum and biceps tendon were affected. The surgery restored the necessary stability in the shoulder. Even though it wasn't easy for me, I will have to be patient for now. After that, I will concentrate on training and compete in the World Cup competitions so that I can travel to the Olympic Games in Italy optimally prepared."
According to the report, Gasser will not be participating in the snow training in Australia, which was scheduled for mid-August to mid-September. However, training will now take place in Europe. While Gasser isn't ready to end her career just yet, she announced earlier in the year that she will be retiring after the Winter Games. However, to make this happen as desired, she will need to make a full recovery.
"Sad that my summer plans changed and that I'm forced to watch from the sidelines for now. But I'll try to make the best out of it and come back strong," Gasser explained on social media.
The Milano Cortina 2026 Games will begin on Feb. 6, which leaves Gasser with roughly seven months to rise back up to the top of her game. Having earned two Olympic gold medals in the Big Air disciplines, one at the PyeongChang 2028 Games and one at the Beijing 2022 Games, there's no doubt that she is capable of taking home colossal victories. Instead, the looming question revolves around her anticipated recovery process — will she have enough time to heal and train to be at her best?
Time is ticking for Gasser, but she has shown unrelenting tenacity in the past. Ultimately, her recovery journey has the potential to become a monumental Olympic comeback and could serve as a remarkable ending to her career.