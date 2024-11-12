Olympic Surfer Caroline Marks Makes Second Appearance in SI Swimsuit
22-year-old Caroline Marks joined SI Swimsuit for a shoot back in 2020 with photographer James Macari. Four years later, Marks makes an iconic return to shoot in Boca Raton, looking better than ever. This time, she posed for photographer Ben Horton.
Marks was named a champion in the 2023 World Surf League Women's World Tour when she represented the United States. Another major milestone was hit when she competed in the 2024 Paris Olympics and took home gold. Her Olympic journey did not begin this year, however. At age 18, she also competed in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
"Winning the gold medal and just having my whole country behind me, it's something that I've never felt before. It was a pretty surreal moment and to share that experience with my family and all my friends they were able to be there this time, which made it so much more special. So definitely it was probably the top moment in my career." Marks told NBC Olympics in her August interview.
SI Swimsuit posted a shoot update on November 10, showcasing her beauty and sleek swimwear.
"The two-time Olympian, and - as of this past summer - Olympics gold medalist, has an impressive list of accomplishments both on and off the waves. At the end of 2023, she took home the World Surf League (WSL) title at just 21-years-old and we're absolutely thrilled to welcome such an incredible athlete back to the pages of the annual magazine," SI Swimsuit wrote in their Instagram page.
According to Team USA, she began her competitive surfing journey at age eight in Florida, where she was born and raised. She quickly worked her way up the ranks and has experienced immense success. Now working on her second SI Swimsuit shoot, Marks continues to be publicly recognized for her achievements.
"Obviously, Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] is a very big brand, so for me, the comfortability factor was huge and I think Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] really celebrates all diverse body types and that was my favorite part about it. Still to this day [it] is one of my favorite shoots and it's really cool to have all the photos still and just have those memories," Marks told SI Swimsuit earlier this season.
Despite being only 22, Marks has paved the way for many surfers. This will not be the last time we see her name as she is just starting her impressive career. SI Swimsuit will be providing updates on her shoot as they arise.