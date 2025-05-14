Olympic Surfer Caroline Marks Stuns in 2025 SI Swimsuit Photo Shoot
It didn't take long for Olympic surfer Caroline Marks to become a household name in the surf community. Through years of consistent performances on the water, she has rapidly grown an exceptional reputation.
Marks, 23, competed in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, earning a gold medal after defeating Brazil. In 2023, she claimed a colossal victory outside the Olympics at the World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour, when she came out on top alongside Filipe Toledo in the finals. In 2025, she was crowned champion at MEO Rip Curl Pro Portugal, pocketing another victory.
Adding to her accolades, Marks is joining the ranks of SI Swimsuit models after participating in a photo shoot led by photographer Ben Horton in her hometown of Boca Raton, Fla. "I'm so incredibly grateful to work with such an inspiring group of people," she wrote on Instagram. "Thank you @si_swimsuit for allowing me to participate in the #SIswim25 issue. For the full gallery, go to the link in my bio."
Elite Surfer Caroline Marks makes SI Swimsuit Debut
Marks' photographs are featured alongside fellow 2025 SI Swimsuit athletes, including:
- Jordan Chiles
- Nelly Korda
- Gabby Thomas
- Cameron Brink
- Eileen Gu
- Anna Hall
- Ali Truwit
- Suni Lee
- Toni Breidinger
As reported by SI Swimsuit, this is the second time Marks has been featured in an SI Swimsuit Edition—her first appearance took place back in 2020. Since her initial debut, she has continued to push the limits of surfing while using her platform to spread an endless amount of positivity. Her efforts do not go unnoticed. To view the dynamic athlete's stunning images, visit the official SI Swimsuit site.