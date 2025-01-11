Olympic Surfer's Viral Photo Wins Gold at World Sports Photography Awards 2025
The World Sports Photography Awards 2025, a prestigious annual photography competition, officially announced the winning photographs for this year, each one perfectly capturing the beauty of athleticism.
At the Paris 2024 Olympics, several images went viral across various platforms, featuring nearly every well-known sport in the book. However, one photograph in particular broke the internet.
While Gabriel Medina, a surfer from Brazil, was posing in the air after leaving his surfboard on a wave, a fast-acting photographer snapped a photo of him in mid-air. Medina's powerful pose, backdrop, and the skilled photography made for one magnificent picture.
The man behind the camera was experienced photographer Jerome Brouillet who named the photo "Golden Moment," as stated on the Olympics website.
According to the Olympics site, there were over 13,000 submissions across 96 countries. Out of all the submitted photographs, Brouillet's received Gold for the 'Aquatic' category.
On Brouillet's official website, he describes himself as "a passionate lover of surfing and nature."
"It took me hours, days, nights and weeks to decide what to do with this amazing photo. After this image has traveled the world several times, through all media, shared on social media accounts of celebrities such as Lewis Hamilton, Neymar, Kirk Hammet, discussion forums and even all conversations... People asked me what I would do with this life-changing photo, and if I would sell limited and numbered prints and at what price," Brouillet wrote on his site.
After careful consideration, he decided on selling his prints for open edition as he wants to "keep this photography available forever for everyone."
The 'Aquatics' category also showcased incredible photos taken by Henrique Casinhas and Stefan Wermuth for Silver and Bronze. The full list of winners can be viewed directly on World Sports Photography Awards.
Several additional photographers have also received recognition after submitting jaw-dropping athletic photos covering numerous sports.