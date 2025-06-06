Ondra, Anraku Reach Semifinals in IFSC Boulder World Cup Prague
The International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) Boulder World Cup in Prague commenced on Friday with the men's qualification round. Prague is hosting 85 women and 95 men from around the world, marking the fifth World Cup to be held in the city.
The event consists of a healthy balance between veteran competitors from this year, including Annie Sanders (United States), Sorato Anraku (Japan), and Oriane Bertone (France), and up-and-coming stars who are awaiting their monumental debut. The competition is fresh, but the heat is already rising among the athletes.
Performing in front of his home crowd in Czechia is 32-year-old Adam Ondra. Described as a 'prodigy' by Rock & Ice Magazine in 2013, Ondra has been pushing the human limits for years while securing gold medal after gold medal. Considering his history, it's no surprise that he's found his way to the semifinals in Prague. However, the interesting aspect of his appearance at the World Cup has more to do with him facing 18-year-old Sorato Anraku, who has been dominating each competition.
Adam Ondra and Sorato Anraku Make Semifinals in Boulder World Cup
During the qualifications, Ondra expressed a wide range of emotions following his performance, according to the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC). "I feel happy. Even after topping out Boulder Five, I was a little bit frustrated as I thought it was not going to be enough, as I messed up badly on number three. It seems like it could be enough, though. It feels amazing, and I'm happy I will get to climb in the semis tomorrow."
Although the competition wasn't as smooth as he would have preferred, landing a spot in the semifinals brings a boost of confidence and hope for the legendary climber. Joining Ondra for the semifinals is Anraku, who is aiming for his fourth consecutive victory. Will Ondra have what it takes to knock the returning champion off the top, or will Anraku be able to continue his hot streak in the World Cup?
The women's qualification round is scheduled to take place on Friday at the updated time of 19:00 (UTC+2:00), later followed by the men's semifinals and finals on Saturday and the women's semifinals and finals on Sunday. All results will be posted directly on the official IFSC website.