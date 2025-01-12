One Dolomites Hiker Found Dead, Search Continues for His Partner
Aziz Ziriat and Samuel Harris went for a hike in the Dolomites to kick off the New Year doing what they love.
Following their hike, the pair was scheduled to catch a flight back home several days ago, but they never showed. 10 days have gone by since search teams began looking for the two men.
On Wednesday, the body of Samuel Harris, 35, was located at the base of a cliff. His cause of death hasn't been released, but authorities did state that there may have been a fall.
Ziriat, 36, has yet to be located, although the teams have discovered a cell phone and card near the site where Harris was found.
Due to brutal weather conditions involving wind and snow, the mission was placed on a brief pause but has since resumed.
According to Joe Stone, Ziriat's friend, search teams have been working hard on the mission, "trying everything."
"There is an acceptance among us that it's not going to be good news. But it would be really nice to find him and be put out of this limbo," Stone told a news source, as stated by The Guardian.
Ziriat's family released a statement expressing their gratitude for the search teams and support that they've received.
"Our appreciation for the co-ordinated work and expertise of the Alpine Rescue, emergency services and volunteers in Italy is immeasurable," they wrote. "The work they have been doing, battling against challenging terrain and weather conditions, and their commitment to finding Aziz has been outstanding."
"We are also incredibly grateful for the overwhelmingly kind and generous ongoing support from family and friends, Aziz is continuing to be loved and prayed for. We hope, with all our hearts, he will be found and brought home soon."
Several agencies are working on the mission including Alpine Rescue, Guardia di Finanza Rescue, Carabinieri, and local fire departments. Numerous dogs have also assisted the teams in the search effort.