Pacific Crest Sports Festival Brings Multisport Challenge to Oregon Desert
The Pacific Crest Endurance Sports Festival returns to Sunriver, Oregon, in June 2025, offering athletes and outdoor enthusiasts one of the most celebrated multisport weekends in the Pacific Northwest. With its breathtaking mountain views, crisp alpine air, and challenging race courses, the Pacific Crest Endurance Sports Festival is a destination race weekend that blends athletic achievement with community celebration.
Set for the weekend of June 28–29, 2025, the festival will feature a packed lineup including a triathlon, duathlon, half-marathon, 10K, 5K, and kids’ races, along with camping, music, and vendor experiences. Whether you're a seasoned triathlete or just looking to enjoy a fun run in Oregon’s high desert, Pacific Crest offers something for every level of competitor.
Based in Sunriver’s scenic resort village, the event draws participants from across the country each year. Races wind through the Deschutes National Forest and around Cascade Lakes, creating one of the most scenic and memorable race experiences in the region.
The highlight for many is the Pacific Crest Long Course Triathlon, featuring a 1.2-mile swim, a 56-mile bike ride, and a 13.1-mile run. Athletes will swim in the pristine waters of Wickiup Reservoir, bike along challenging forested climbs, and finish with a half marathon on paved trails under open blue skies. Shorter events such as the Olympic- and Sprint-distance triathlons are also available for those looking for less mileage with the same mountain atmosphere.
New in 2025, organizers are offering bundled weekend passes that allow athletes to compete in multiple events across two days. Families can also enjoy a range of free activities, including a kid-friendly splash dash, a wellness expo, and a post-race festival featuring local food trucks and live entertainment.
For those planning to attend, we encourage early registration. Many races cap participation due to course permits and environmental guidelines, and spots typically fill up fast. Lodging in Sunriver and Bend also books early, especially for race weekend.
From high-stakes competition to relaxed trail runs and outdoor fun, the Pacific Crest Endurance Sports Festival continues to be a bucket-list race weekend for athletes of all stripes. More than just a race, it’s a celebration of endurance, nature, and the best of Oregon’s outdoor spirit.