Pair of Skydivers Arrested on Christmas Eve After Making Illegal Parachute Jump
Christmas Eve is often a time for family bonding, relaxation, and gift-giving. For some individuals, adventure has been calling their names this holiday season.
Jason McClure, 51, and Jorge Chacon, 37, celebrated Christmas Eve by jumping from a crane in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina, followed by being handcuffed. Although the pair are both experienced skydivers, their jump was deemed illegal.
Both men were charged with first-degree trespassing and resisting an officer, according to the Raleigh Police Department.
Alarms sounded at approximately 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday, alerting authorities. Police officers arrived at Raleigh City Hall to investigate the scene.
Upon the officers' arrival, they noticed the two men standing on top of a nearby crane. The pair ignored the officers' requests to come down. Moments after, the two men jumped from the crane, and their parachutes deployed, eventually landing on the city hall parking platform.
"BASE jumping is another animal all together, but knowing these guys they did it as safely as they could," skydiver and friend Greg Upper told WRAL News. "It doesn't justify the trespassing, I know, but these guys are not criminals. They are thrill seekers who made a bad decision."
The participating individuals are both experienced skydivers, one of whom, McClure,competed with the United States Parachute Association (USPA) skydiving team in 2023, earning a silver medal. Chacon competed in the speed skydiving discipline in October 2023.
"We're thankful no one was hurt and we're evaluating the site security protocols," stated Brasfield & Gorrie, a local construction company where the crane is located. "Existing security protocols helped notify police early. We're working with local law enforcement during the investigation and cannot comment further on a ongoing investigation."
McClure and Chacon were immediately taken into custody and have been charged. According to WRAL News, the men received penalties of a fine up t $1,000 and up to 60 days in jail. Their court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 27, 2025.