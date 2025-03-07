Para Climbing Athletes Continue to Impress at National Championships
The 2025 Para Climbing National Championships
The 2025 Para Climbing National Championships wrapped up over the weekend in Oakland, California. With approximately 140 athletes in attendance, the city was bursting with energy. Performing well was a top priority for these competitors as they were competing for both national titles and a spot on the 2025 National Team.
Each year, the Para Climbing National Championships take place through USA Climbing and features top athletes who hope to take home a title. This year, the organization reported that 27 competitors have been crowned as champions. USA Climbing shared a full list of the impressive results from the recent event.
Para Climbing
Para Climbing is designed for individuals who have a physical disability that lands in one of the following categories: Neurological/Physical Disability, Visual Impairment, Upper Extremity Amputee and Lower Extremity Amputee — the events are also open for youth who are 16 and under.
With climbing continuing to grow as a well-respected sport, it was announced in 2024 that Para Climbing will now be featured in the LA28 Paralympic Games. With this addition, the Games will now include 23 sports. This is a substantial step forward for athletes who are looking to put their skills to the test in competition.
"Los Angeles' diversity and culture of inclusion offers the ideal stage to host the City's first Paralympic Games and elevate the Paralympic Movement worldwide," LA28 Chairperson and President, Casey Wasserman, said in the release. "LA28 is thrilled to welcome Para Climbing's athletes and fans, and we thank the International Paralympic Committee for their partnership and collaboration to add this dynamic and emerging sport to the 2028 Paralympic Sport Programme."
With athletes reaching this level of success at the 2025 Para Climbing National Championships, it's likely that the events will continue to grow in popularity among competitors and viewers. Climbing is a sport with a lot to offer, so having such a diverse group of athletes come together with a shared passion is motivating for all involved.