Parachute STAR Award Recipient Discusses Development of Funjumpr App
The ultimate dream for most people would be to combine two of their strongest passions in life. For John Bindel, a regular face at Skydive Spaceland San Marcos, this dream became a reality. Roughly six years ago, Bindel set out to check off an item on his bucket list — skydiving. What could have easily been a one-and-done endeavor turned into a lifelong hobby. Today, Bindel can be found at his drop zone on the weekends, jumping alongside his friends and girlfriend.
However, after spending several years in the community, Bindel began to notice some challenges that fun jumpers and drop zones were encountering. As Bindel told Adventure On SI, "I was frustrated by the lack of tools that were available to jumpers. In skydiving, there are a lot of things that you need to be aware of, such as weather and wind. Skydivers would check different sources for general weather forecasts, winds at different altitudes, they would coordinate with friends over text messages and social media, and track jumps on a spreadsheet."
Noticing the obstacles that were constantly being faced, Bindel took action. As a seasoned developer with approximately 30 years of experience working with software, he felt a drive to create a one-stop shop for skydivers and drop zones to utilize at their convenience.
Funjumpr App: Created by a Skydiver, for Skydivers
After thorough planning, Bindel successfully launched his app, Funjumpr, which is available for free on the App Store. Initially, he envisioned the app including three primary features: weather, a load clock, and an aerial map.
"Many drop zones use white boards for coordinating when they're going to send the next plane up and who is going to be on it," he explained, "I wanted to create something that would bring the community together and simplify planning. Communication happens around each jump, so that's where the idea of Funjumpr came from — putting all the tools in the community into one place."
Over time, the three primary features transformed into something more. Now, Funjumpr has a student mode for novice jumpers who are looking to further their education in the sport and gain more experience. For easy access, Bindel included the United States Parachute Association (USPA) Skydiver's Information Manual (SIM) directly in the app — this is a comprehensive guide that breaks down skydiving safety, regulations, and training protocols.
Since its launch, Funjumpr has gained steady traction and is now being used by approximately 400 drop zones, with 4,000 individuals using the app for their skydiving adventures. The app continues to undergo development as Bindel conjures up new ideas and adaptations. He takes every ounce of feedback that he receives regarding the app and uses it to enhance the platform.
"There are many days that I'm working [on the app] until past midnight," said Bindel. "It's become an obsession to work on this and constantly find ways to improve it. We're seeing very fast progress."
In recognition of Bindel's app success and the ongoing efforts he continues to pour into the skydiving community, he was awarded the 2025 USPA Skydiving Technology Advancement Roundup (STAR) Award, which acknowledges technological innovation in skydiving. Bindel stated, "It was incredible when they announced the winner. It's validation that this direction I've been working toward is something that skydivers in the sport need."
As Funjumpr continues to soar, Bindel will remain focused on advancing the app and finding ways to improve the features for the betterment of the community. Outside of Funjumpr, he has another exciting project in the works, which he believes will help bridge the gap between fun jumpers and drop zone staff.