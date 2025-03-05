Paris 2024 Olympic Speed Climber in the Running for Prestigious Award
The annual Laureus World Sportsperson of the Year Award is right around the corner with the announcement scheduled to take place on April 21 in Madrid. This event will mark the 25th anniversary of this prestigious award, and many deserving and notable athletes will be considered as this year's recipient.
In 2024, Australian skateboarder, Arisa Trew received the recognition after the skilled teenager landed a 720 — the first for a female skateboarder, which was more than enough to secure the award. In the running alongside Trew 2024 were two legendary surfers, Caroline Marks and Filipe Toledo.
It was recently announced that Olympic speed climber, Aleksandra Mirosław, has been nominated for the Laureus World Action Sportsperson of the Year Award after a stunning performance at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The 31-year-old took home a well-earned gold medal while her teammate, Aleksandra Kalucka, secured the bronze medal in the women's speed event.
Mirosław set a women's world record of 6.06 seconds in the Olympic speed discipline, breaking her own record and shocking the crowd. Shortly after this monumental feat, Mirosław clinched gold at the competition for this stunning performance.
"It is a huge privilege and an honor to be nominated in Laureus World Action Sportsperson of the Year by Laureus Academy, " said Mirosław, as reported by the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC). "I am very excited and happy to be nominated with such amazing athletes. I believe that it is a big step forward, not just for me, but also for our sport."
For the 2025 award, Mirosław certainly has some tough competition, though her remarkable achievements may sweing the results in her favor. Along with the prolific climber, other nominees for the action sportsperson category include: Arisa Trew (Australian skateboarder), Yuto Horigome (Japanese skateboarder), Caroline Marks (American surfer), Tom Pidcock (British mountain biker and Chloe Kim (American snowboarder).
Recipients are ultimately decided by a team of 69 members who are affiliated with the Laureus World Sports Academy. The grand announcement for each award category will take place next month on April 21.