Park City Ski Patrol Association Goes on Strike During Holiday Weekend
At the beginning of December, wage fights broke out among Park City Mountain Resort's ski patrol workers after the 2024-25 ski season kicked off without contracts.
As negotiations continued, Vail Resorts and the Park City Professional Ski Patrol Association (PCPSPA) were not able to find middle ground. The wage war boiled over, and the ski patrollers began their official strike.
Charges against Vail Resorts for "Unfair Labor" were filed by the PCPSPA on Dec. 27, 2024. Patrollers then began to form their picket line, opting out of work for their first day on strike.
Although ski patrollers are in charge of all safety measures on the mountain, Park City Mountain Vice President and COO Deirdra Walsh claims that there is a plan in place to continue running operations in a safe manner.
The failed negotiation stage lasted seven hours and only pushed the workers to begin their strike. It was also mentioned that instead of coming to an agreement with the patrollers, Vail Resorts will hire individuals known as 'strikebreakers'. Strikebreakers will be flown in by Vail Resorts to help keep operations running; a typical scare-tactic to bring employees back without increasing their pay.
A representative of the Park City union released the following statement in light of the recent annoucement to begin the strike: “Vail Resorts forced this work stoppage by bargaining in bad faith and repeatedly violating the National Labor Relations Act.”
The ski patrollers on the picket line have urged the public not to spend money at Vail Resorts while the strike continues.
Vail and the union were unable to come to an agreement even after a four-percent increase was proposed to the workers. Vail also offered a budget of $1,600 to each ski patroller to spend on required equipment.
The union presented 27 contract terms, but Vail was only willing to compromise on 24 of them. The ski patrollers insisted that it was all or nothing, sparking the sudden strike over the busy holiday.
There is no estimation for an end date, however Park City Mountain may suffer major blows to their safety protocol, even though they have brought reinforcements from surrounding resorts. Many of the long-time employees believe that no outsider could proficiently navigate the vast and unique terrain of Park City Mountain.
The strike was officially announced via the official PCPSPA social media accounts. As the situation progresses, PCPSPA will continue to keep the public updated and informed.