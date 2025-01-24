PE Teacher Breaks World Record After Completing Ice Marathon in Polar Bear Costume
Guinness World Records range from obscure achievements to mind-blowing feats that stun the world.
We've seen record-breaking mountaineering ascents, scuba diving at dangerous depths, and marathon times that seem unfathomable. Each record holder has a story and a "why" behind what they do.
Recently, a new Guinness World Record was set by a woman who completed an ice marathon in record time while wearing a polar bear costume. While the thought of this may be comical, her reasoning for the challenge is heartwarming.
Gill Punt, a physical education teacher from the UK, has been competing in races for charity since 1999.
According to the Guinness World Records website, Punt lost her father to cancer when he was just 56-years-old.
Following his passing, Punt took it upon herself to begin raising money for Cancer Research (UK) by running in memory of her father.
Her latest race took her to Tromso, Norway, where she competed in the PolarNight Marathon.
Described as Norway's biggest winter race, the official race website explains what the runners will experience:
"The PolarNight Marathon takes place in the middle of the day, but at this time of year the sun never rises above the horizon. In the absence of the sun there will be darkness and the amazing display of colors that is so special for this time of year. If we are lucky with the weather you will be running under the Northern Lights (Aurora Borealis)."
While the race sounds magical, it isn't for the faint of heart.
In an interview with BBC, Punt stated, "I was terrified at the start, it was -14 degrees and the temperature was even lower on the mountain pass."
Throughout the race, Punt was wearing a full polar bear costume, likely providing additional warmth.
"I could hear the Arctic wolves howling, it focuses you to keep running, but the visibility from the head of the outfit was really difficult, I could only focus on a couple of meters ahead of me," she stated.
Not only did Punt run the entire race in costume, but she did it as a brisk speed, clocking in a time of 4 hours, 58 minutes, and 29 seconds. As a result, she claimed the women's title for "fastest ice marathon dressed as a mammal."
According to BBC, Punt initially wanted to wear the costume because it is the mascot for her chosen cancer charity. However, her polar bear costume has now become a popular sight for race visitors.
As she told the news source, "I don't know that the polar bear is completely retired yet, I think there's still one more adventure to have."
Following the race, she had raised a whopping $25,628, bringing her total amount over time up to approximately $2.39 million.
Punt is the epitome finding light in the darkness as she continues to spread awareness and support meaningful charities.