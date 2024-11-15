Pennsylvania’s ‘Christmas City’ Is a Must-See Attraction During the Holidays
Tucked into the eastern side of Pennsylvania sits a charming city filled with holiday cheer. Soon, the streets will be lined with stunning Christmas lights, snow will gently fall on the roads, and holiday festivities will begin. To experience the real-life Hallmark Christmas, visit Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
From November 15 through December 22, holiday-themed huts will be open to visitors free of charge. While exploring the decorated huts, visitors are welcome to walk around and take in all this city has to offer, including various stores to shop, massage centers, and excellent dining options.
On November 16, the Red and Green Holiday Cocktail Trail event will occur while the Silver and Gold Holiday Cocktail Trails will happen on November 23. To participate in these events, each individual must be 21 and older.
With the Historic Bethlehem Museum and Sites organization, visitors can participate in historic walking tours, motorcoach tours of Bethlehem at night, and horse-drawn carriage rides. Learn about Bethlehem's captivating history as you take a Christmas Stroll with a dedicated historian.
In addition to these festivities, families with young children are encouraged to come and enjoy Storytime with Santa on Saturday, December 7. Snacks will be provided, and children will have the opportunity to read books with Santa and complete a fun craft with elves.
While in the area, spend a day visiting the Lehigh Valley Zoo on December 16 for their Winter Light Spectacular. At this event, you will have the chance to look at over 1.2 million lights and stunning displays. There will be hot chocolate and s'mores, live performances, and photos with Santa. Lehigh Valley Zoo is approximately 40 minutes from Bethlehem, but the experience is worth the drive.
To help you find your way around the city, a Visitor Map has been provided which showcases the local museums, hotels, restaurants, and stores.