Pharrell Williams Assists in Development of $350 Million Wave Pool in Virginia

Musician Pharrell Williams has been working on an exciting project with Wavegarden that is likely to draw in even more visitors to the area.

Jun 18, 2022; Washington, DC, USA; Grammy award-winning artist Pharrell Williams performs at the Sun Stage during the Something in the Water festival on Saturday, June 18, 2022 in Washington, DC. Mandatory Credit: Jarrad Henderson-USA TODAY
Summer 2025 will be a significant season for the Virginia Beach community as a multi-million dollar wave pool will be opening.

According to a recent announcement made on the Wavegarden Instagram page, Atlantic Park will welcome the first Wavegarden Cove in the United States.

The announcement stated:

"Opening in early Summer 2025, Atlantic Park (@atlanticparkvb) in Virginia Beach will introduce the first Wavegarden Cove and a $350 million mixed-use entertainment complex, in partnership with Virginia Beach native @pharrell. Set to transform the 10.35-acre site of the former Virginia Beach Dome, the park will include a compact 2.67-acre (approximately 10,800 m^2) Wavegarden Cove (46 modules), a live entertainment venue, modern offices, residences, and unique shopping and dining options, establishing a year-round coastal destination. Pre-sale vouchers for surf lagoon sessions are now available for purchase at AtlanticParkSurf.com."

Pharrell Williams is widely known for his musical talent, including his 2013 hit song, 'Happy.' The celebrated musician has won 13 Grammy Awards and has received a total of 39 nominations over the years.

As stated in the announcement, working alongside Pharrell Williams is Wavegarden Cove technology.

The Wavegarden website includes a map displaying their worldwide locations, some of which are under construction or under development.

Recently, Europe's largest wave pool opened in Scotland, Lost Shore Surf Resort, opened and is also equipped with Wavegarden Cove technology that powers the waves.

"From your first wave to your best ride, the Atlantic Park Surf is here for all of us every day, all year long," the Atlantic Park's YouTube video shared.

Sitting right in Virginia Beach, a hot spot destination for millions of visitors each year, is a prime location for the Atlantic Park Surf to welcome adventurers of all levels.

While this will mark the first U.S. Wavegarden Cove operation, 2026 will see another development pop up in Palm Desert, California.

Maria Aldrich
MARIA ALDRICH

Maria Aldrich graduated from SUNY Potsdam with a degree in Exercise Science and a minor in Wilderness Education. While earning her degrees, she learned the fundamentals of climbing, wilderness travel, and leadership in the backcountry. These skills built upon Maria's lifelong passion for the outdoors. Following graduation, she began working in the outdoor recreation field, serving individuals with disabilities to help them access outdoor pursuits including hiking, paddling, horseback riding, and snowshoeing. The following year, Maria moved to the Adirondack Mountains in New York State to continue working towards a life of adventure and writing. She has continued rock and ice climbing, hiking in the High Peaks of the Adirondacks, and paddling through various rivers while documenting her experiences through writing. When Maria isn’t adventuring in the mountains, she can be found reading a book, fishing on a shoreline, or spending time with family.

