Pharrell Williams Assists in Development of $350 Million Wave Pool in Virginia
Summer 2025 will be a significant season for the Virginia Beach community as a multi-million dollar wave pool will be opening.
According to a recent announcement made on the Wavegarden Instagram page, Atlantic Park will welcome the first Wavegarden Cove in the United States.
The announcement stated:
"Opening in early Summer 2025, Atlantic Park (@atlanticparkvb) in Virginia Beach will introduce the first Wavegarden Cove and a $350 million mixed-use entertainment complex, in partnership with Virginia Beach native @pharrell. Set to transform the 10.35-acre site of the former Virginia Beach Dome, the park will include a compact 2.67-acre (approximately 10,800 m^2) Wavegarden Cove (46 modules), a live entertainment venue, modern offices, residences, and unique shopping and dining options, establishing a year-round coastal destination. Pre-sale vouchers for surf lagoon sessions are now available for purchase at AtlanticParkSurf.com."
Pharrell Williams is widely known for his musical talent, including his 2013 hit song, 'Happy.' The celebrated musician has won 13 Grammy Awards and has received a total of 39 nominations over the years.
As stated in the announcement, working alongside Pharrell Williams is Wavegarden Cove technology.
The Wavegarden website includes a map displaying their worldwide locations, some of which are under construction or under development.
Recently, Europe's largest wave pool opened in Scotland, Lost Shore Surf Resort, opened and is also equipped with Wavegarden Cove technology that powers the waves.
"From your first wave to your best ride, the Atlantic Park Surf is here for all of us every day, all year long," the Atlantic Park's YouTube video shared.
Sitting right in Virginia Beach, a hot spot destination for millions of visitors each year, is a prime location for the Atlantic Park Surf to welcome adventurers of all levels.
While this will mark the first U.S. Wavegarden Cove operation, 2026 will see another development pop up in Palm Desert, California.