Philadelphia Eagles Star Jalen Hurts Partnering With Discommon for Travel Accessory
As the year winds down, people are gearing up to travel the world for the holidays to visit family and friends. If traveling long distances are on your itinerary, it helps to have versatile luggage and bags to make the trip.
In November, actor, musician and activist Jaden Smith launched a collaboration through his eco-minded lifestyle brand Harper Collective with German luxury fashion house MCM for a line of luggage created from recycled ocean plastics and deadstock fabrics.
Their goal was to make sustainable luggage and combat one of the biggest environmental issues ocean plastic pollution.
Anyone who ordered that luggage for their traveling needs can add another piece to their collection, this time in a collaboration between Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts and the design firm Discommon.
He helped design the “Carry The Difference” Duffle Bag, an exclusive, limited edition piece. There are only 250 bags that will be sold and they are currently priced at $675. They will be on sale on his website and are made with the highest quality.
“Crafted from custom caramel microfiber leather, the Carry the Difference Duffle Bag is built for durability, performance, intuitive storage and elegance. Premium YKK zippers with custom pulls, die-cast Discommon hardware, impact-absorbing laptop slip pocket, adjustable shoulder strap ensures comfort, Jalen’s autograph and signature "Breed of 1" stitching—rendered in his own handwriting—imbue the bag with a level of craftsmanship that elevates it beyond a mere accessory. Every detail reflects Jalen's commitment to excellence,” as shared on the description.
While that may seem expensive, purchasing one of the duffles will benefit a good cause. All of the proceeds will be going to the Jalen Hurts Foundation and their initiative to help students in the Philadelphia area who don’t receive the necessary supplies to thrive academically.
School supply closests in underserved areas will be overflowing with materials thanks to anyone who purchases one of the luxury duffle bags.
This is an extension of another project that Hurts is involved in, the Keep It Cool Initiative. That helps install air conditioners in schools and classrooms in need so that everyone is comfortable during the warmer months.
“In these classrooms, I saw how much potential our young people have, but I also saw the barriers they face due to a lack of basic resources,” Hurts explained via the release. “This isn’t just about a bag. It’s about giving back to the community that shaped me and ensuring these kids have everything they need to succeed. They deserve it.”
It is great to see the NFL star using his platform to help people in need. A leader on the field, he is looking to do the same off the field and provide for students who may otherwise not have a chance to live out their dreams as he has.
“I’ve been fortunate to have opportunities in life, but I know many students don’t have access to the same,” Hurts continued. “I hope this bag can remind us that we all have the power to make a difference—no matter how big or small.”