Pioneering Ski Mountaineer Christina Lustenberger Tackles Trango Tower
The Great Trango Tower's West Face
TRANGO, a soon to be released documentary film, captures the journey of elite ski mountaineers Jim Morrison and Christina Lustenberger as they perform the first ski descent off 20,623-foot Great Trango Tower’s West Face. The Trango Towers form a family of rock towers located in the Gilgit-Baltistan region in northern Pakistan. The extreme Towers present some of the world's most dramatic rock features most challenging big wall climbing and skiing terrain.
AdventureOnSI.com recently caught up with the legendary Canadian ski mountaineer, Olympian and World Cup skier, Christina Lustenberger on this epic climb and first-ever ski descent. Lustenberg, 40, placed 10th on the World Cup Alpine Skiing circuit in giant slalom at Offerschwang in 2006. She also made the Canadian Olympic Team and competed in the 2006 Olympics in Turin. She also attained top-level mountaineering certifications by the Association of Canadian Mountain Guides - a truly accomlished skier/ mountaineer.
AdventureOnSI.com: Why Trango Towers?
Christina Lustenberger: “Most of the first descent lines I have skied are alpine climbing routes. As a young kid, I have always been intrigued by the Himalayas. So of course, Pakistan was a place of calling. Looking at the Trango Tower, its granite walls and ribbons of snow were a place of great imagination. A huge part of opening up new ski descents is exploring your imagination and figuring it out. I really like that part of exploration.”
AdventureOnSI.com: What has this project meant to you?
Christina Lustenberger: “When I pitched this line in 2022 after a trip of a lifetime to Baffin Island with 3 amazing female teammates, I was feeling really motivated and inspired to continue pushing forward with my sport. I felt like I was really ready to take on organizing an international ski expedition. Here I am now after two trips to Pakistan, and it’s still hard to unpack everything around Trango."
"I think one huge realization I had is that even when things are easy or extremely hard, both physically and mentally, it’s good to always come back to being curious — in all aspects of life. Not only what’s around the next corner but what you’re physically and mentally capable of. I think we can all surprise ourselves.”
AdventureOnSI.com: Any other input /thoughts on the film?
Christina Lustenberger: “It has been an interesting process to be fully involved with this project from the start to the summit and then have little creative input or collaboration on the film itself. This has been super hard at times, and in some ways you just give away the experience for another team to interpret the story."
"In that, it’s a reminder that all we get as athletes is our true experience on the mountain, and that is so pure! When you come down, you inevitably give it away for the world to experience. Sometimes the story is in your own words and sometimes in others. The movie is beautiful and tells a great story, so I hope people like it and are inspired to be curious in their own journey.”
AdventureOnSI.com: What's next in your adventurous and fascinating world?
Christina Lustenberger: “I still have many big ski descents around the world I want to complete — in Pakistan, Nepal, and New Zealand — and at this very moment, I’m working on a big project in the Canadian Rockies. I feel pulled toward my vision of what’s possible in the mountains, of putting up technical ski descents, and sharing stories to inspire others."
"It’s important to push the limits of my sport, regardless of gender. I also have a strong desire to write a book, create art, and share stories of this adventure in person, not only on social media. I like the old-fashioned way of storytelling and think it brings communities and people together.”
AdventureOnSI.com: How did growing up on the Powder Highway Iimpact you?
Christina Lustenberger: “My parents, and the landscape I grew up in had a huge impact. I grew up with a family that insisted on time in the outdoors, and this brought a love of exploring to my life. It’s been an unforgettable journey on skis. I’ve done everything from ski racing to ski guiding, to technical ski descents as a professional athlete."
"It’s been an incredible place to grow up beneath Mount Nelson and dream of skiing this line from a very young age. Then in 2021, I was the first person to ski down this mountain I had looked at for my whole life and it was incredible. To do it with a childhood friend and teammate was absolutely unforgettable.”
AdventureOnSI.com: Who helped you most in key moments of your life?
Christina Lustenberger: “My parents have been my biggest supporters and directed me on this path of life in the mountains. Mike Verwey inspired me and supported me to push the effort. He once said to Brette Harrington and I, “don’t come home until you send!” I know that may sound harsh but it was the encouragement we needed to hear from the real believer in what we were trying to do, the commitment it takes, and the push we needed to put ourselves on the elusive edge."
"I am thankful for him in so many ways. Brette Harrington is my best friend and teammate and has had a huge influence on me — we have shared some really amazing adventures together. I think everyone you cross paths with has some sort of influence on your life, whether small or grand.”
AdventureOnSI.com: Are you going to show the film in any Kootenay towns?
Christina Lustenberger: "I would like to show it in Golden and Invermere, in person as an intimate screening. Of course, it will be at the Banff Mountain Film Festival, and I can't wait to show it to my parents, they still haven't seen it!"