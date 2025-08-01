Polaris RZR Pro R Factory: The Most Advanced Factory-Made SxS
Polaris drives forward, leading the off-road revolution with the RZR Pro R Factory. A no-compromise, purpose-built side-by-side, redefining the capabilities of what a production-based race machine is capable of. The Pro R Factory was designed to compete against the top drivers in desert racing, immediately leveling the grid that the RZR Factory Racing team has dominated in recent years.
The RZR Pro R Factory marks a new era for Polaris, bringing a factory-built SxS that is finely tuned for performance, durability, and innovation, straight from the assembly line to the race track.
That's the most impressive part: the RZR Factory Racing team didn't have to share their advantage. They already dominate events like the Baja 1000. Instead of keeping the Pro R Factory exclusive, they brought the exact race-proven vehicle to consumer racing teams. This move gives privateer racing teams a real shot at the podium immediately.
The RZR Pro R Factory is powered by the groundbreaking 225-horsepower ProStar Fury 2.0L naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine. It's the most powerful engine ever fitted to a production SxS, giving this machine unrivaled horsepower and linear torque. These features are crucial for maintaining momentum across high-speed desert flats, deep sand, and technical rock.
The ProStar Fury 2.0L is paired with a race-tuned drivetrain and a cooling system to withstand the extreme conditions seen during competition. The RZR Pro R Factory is designed from the ground up to do one thing: win.
This machine features a fully welded one-piece chassis, designed to improve rigidity and completely eliminate weak points that come with bolt-together frames. The frame comes matched with a long-travel, race-calibrated suspension that features boxed high-clearance A-arms and premium FOX 3.0 Live Valve X2 Internal Bypass shocks.
This gives the Pro R Factory 27 inches of travel in the front and a whopping 29 inches in the rear.
The high-performance steering and braking components make this machine extremely responsive, even at triple-digit speeds. Every detail of this vehicle is optimized for off-road racing, from the track width and center of gravity to the geometry, giving drivers full confidence going into unpredictable terrain, tight corners, and deep ruts.
Polaris designed the cockpit with a heavy focus on functionality and endurance. The vehicle comes stock with dual GPS units, a full comms system, a built-in fire suppression system, and carbon Kevlar Sparco race seats with 5-point harnesses. The integrated 130L fuel cell with a dry break gives drivers extended range without compromising weight balance or safety.
Every aspect of this vehicle is bred for race day, from heat management to the quick-access service points. The RZR Pro R Factory drivers, Brock Heger and Cayden MacCachren, are testaments to the podium potential of the RZR Pro R Factory. The RZR Pro R Factory has already left its mark on events like the Baja 1000 and the Best in the Desert series.
Polaris didn't just build a machine that performs; it's a machine that was built to lead a revolution. The RZR Pro R Factory isn't just a racer; it is the future.