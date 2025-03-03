Pop Star Harry Styles Finishes Tokyo Marathon With Impressive Time
Tokyo Marathon
The 2025 Tokyo Marathon took the center stage in Japan on March 2 - its 18th running. The Tokyo Marathon enjoys the honor of the year's first of the World Marathon Majors. Since 2007, the Tokyo Marathon has attracted elite competitors, and marathon enthusiasts from around the world. This year the event featured 169 elite runners in a field of 38,000 runners.
The runners will started from the Tokyo Metropolitan Building and competed the 26.2-mile course at Tokyo Station. After winning a bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, defending Tokyo Marathon champion, Benson Kipruto, returned to defend his win. The elite women’s runners included Ethiopia’s Sutume Asefa Kebede and Kenya’s Rosemary Wanjiru and Olympic silver medalist Brigid Kosgei.
This year’s Tokyo Marathon will also featurde legendary star, Paula Radcliffe, which added additional excitement to the year’s first major marathon. Beyond Radcliffe, the race also witnessed several celebities, including Harry Styles, on the historic marathon course. The course guided runners through several popular destinations around the city.
Harry Styles
Harry Styles took a brief pause from his consuming pop music career and threw on his running shoes to compete in the Tokyo Marathon over the weekend. The pop star ran an average pace of 7:47 per mile, clocking in a final time of 3:24:07. As reported by Theo Kahler of Runner's World, Styles finished in 6,010th place.
Top Runners (Men)
While Styles was certainly a recognizable face at the event, the remarkable results from athletes who led the race truly shined. For the men, three Ethiopian athletes placed in the Top-5.
First place went to Tadese Takele with a time of 2:03:23, followed by Deresa Geleta in second with a final time of 2:03:51. Mulugeta Asefa Uma, also from Ethiopia, finished in fifth. Two Kenyan runners, Vincent Kipkemoi Ngetich and Titus Kipruto, took third and fourth place.
Top Runners (Women)
The women's race was also dominated by runners from Ethiopia and Kenya. First place went to Ethiopian athlete, Sutume Asefa Kebede, who had a time of 2:16:31 and brilliantly defended her Tokyo 2024 crown. Winfridah Moraa Moseti from Kenya earned the runner-up award, closely followed by Ethiopian, Hawi Feysa in third place. Related Adventure Marathon Article