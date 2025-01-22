Popular Grand Canyon Trails Reopen After Forced Closure Due To Gas Leak
The Grand Canyon covers 1,904 square miles in Arizona, and is one of the most famous National Parks in the U.S. Nearly 5 million visitors flock to the canyon each year from all over the world. In all seasons, it's a remarkable work of art, with inspiring views and grand vistas at every turn.
Recently, the discovery of dangerous chlorine gas forced trail closures at Grand Canyon National Park, keeping people off the wintery trails.
All inner canyon corridor trails were closed from January 15 to January 16. Most notably, the North Angel, North Kaibab, and South Kaibab trails were included. These trails attract thousands of hikers every year to witness the grandeur of the canyon.
Roaring Springs, the afflicted area, is the primary water source for the park. The park regularly uses chlorine to purify drinking water by eliminating harmful viruses, and bacteria such as e.coli. Cylinders of gas are routinely transported to Roaring Springs for use.
Chlorine gas can cause skin and eye irritation, as well as chemical burns, chest tightness, and lung irritation.
At this time, it isn't clear what caused the gas leak, but the trails have been reopened to the public and deemed safe for recreation.
Grand Canyon National Park is in the midst of a $208-million water system refurbishment project, which began in 2023 and is due to wrap up in 2027. Water system disruptions are common in the park due to the age and location of the pipes, which significantly hinder park operations.
Grand Canyon National Park put up a Facebook post detailing the reopening of the trail systems and citing a 2023 water quality report to emphasize the importance of chlorinating the water at Roaring Springs.