Popular Great Smoky Mountains Laurel Falls Trail Set for Major Renovations
The Great Smoky Mountains are arguably the most popular national park in the United States. More than 13 million people visited in 2023, which was more than other well-traveled parks such as Yosemite, Yellowstone and the Grand Canyon Combined.
On average, more than 12 million visitors head to the Great Smoky Mountains per year and it isn’t hard to see why.
Breath-taking scenery and incredible views await anyone who is lucky enough to travel to the region, which covers 522,427 acres between North Carolina and Tennessee.
Near Gatlinburg, Tennessee lies one of the most popular destinations in the park; Laurel Falls Trail. The summit of Cove Mountain and the Cove Mountain fire tower are what people love to see when taking the trail.
2.4 miles out and back, it is considered an easy route to travel and will take just over an hour to complete.
However, there were some obstacles created because of how worn out the trails were.
With more than 300,000 visitors per year, a lot of wear and tear had built up, which is why a massive project is getting underway on January 6, 2025.
As shared by the National Park Service, major renovations and rehabilitation will begin on Laurel Falls Trail, which will be closed for approximately 18 months. The focus of the project will be improving the quality of the trails and parking areas.
Part of the process will involve repaving and widening the trails, which were originally done in 1963 and haven’t been upgraded since. Parts of the trail are uneven with cracks and even missing portions from over 60 years of use.
That was requiring constant repairs, so a complete overhaul and rehabilitation is worthwhile. New signage and educational panels that will provide safety tips on how to navigate the trails and handle the wildlife.
“Laurel Falls Trail is a beloved feature of Great Smoky Mountains National Park,” said Acting Superintendent Boone Vandzura. “The rehabilitation will provide for greater safety and an enhanced visitor experience; we look forward to enjoying the trail together once work is complete.”
Anyone who is planning a trip to the area should be aware that the Sugarland Mountain Trail parking lot will also be closed during the duration of the renovations.
Several alternative trails do exist that people are encouraged to visit while Laurel Falls Trail is being worked on. Baskins Creek Trail, Little River Trail and Middle Prong Trail are among the options the National Park Service has recommended to visit until the rehabilitation project is complete.