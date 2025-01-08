Popular Las Vegas Indoor Skydiving Facility Announces Permanent Closure
Vegas Indoor Skydiving made a big announcement on Jan. 6 stating that the business will be permanently closing on Jan. 25, 2025.
As written on their official social media page, the facility was initially known as Flyaway Indoor Skydiving which was established in 1982. In 2005, Keith Fields took over and helped grow the business. Today, the facility now offers beginner lessons, professional training, and family experiences, safely catering to a wide range of ages.
For 42 years, Vegas Indoor Skydiving offered irreplaceable experiences and memories for guests from all over.
"Our motto has always been 'Share the Love,' and it has guided everything we do," said Fields on social media. "From the more than 1 million people we've taught to fly to the amazing team members who became family, this has been an extraordinary ride. Thank you all for being part of it."
"Although it's bittersweet to say goodbye, we're proud of the joy, laughter and adventure we've brought to so many lives," said Fields. "Thank you for helping us make history."
Vegas Indoor Skydiving, located on Convention Center Drive, played a monumental role in the indoor skydiving community. According to their post, the facility introduced the first commercial wind tunnel to the United States.
Several facilities later followed their lead and have experienced success of their own.
As stated on their website, the wind tunnel operates at 120 miles per hour with a 1000-horsepower motor, providing guests with an unforgettable free fall experience that mimics a true skydive.
Staff members are wrapping up their final days at the establishment and express immense gratitude for all that they have experienced and accomplished.
The reason for closure was not provided to the public, but it's safe to say that many visitors will miss the thrilling adventures that took place at the facility.