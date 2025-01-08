Adventure On SI

Popular Las Vegas Indoor Skydiving Facility Announces Permanent Closure

Jan. 25 will mark the end of an era for an indoor skydiving facility in Vegas as the business is shutting down for good.

Maria Aldrich

Las Vegas, Nevada sign
Las Vegas, Nevada sign / Unsplash

Vegas Indoor Skydiving made a big announcement on Jan. 6 stating that the business will be permanently closing on Jan. 25, 2025.

As written on their official social media page, the facility was initially known as Flyaway Indoor Skydiving which was established in 1982. In 2005, Keith Fields took over and helped grow the business. Today, the facility now offers beginner lessons, professional training, and family experiences, safely catering to a wide range of ages.

For 42 years, Vegas Indoor Skydiving offered irreplaceable experiences and memories for guests from all over.

"Our motto has always been 'Share the Love,' and it has guided everything we do," said Fields on social media. "From the more than 1 million people we've taught to fly to the amazing team members who became family, this has been an extraordinary ride. Thank you all for being part of it."

"Although it's bittersweet to say goodbye, we're proud of the joy, laughter and adventure we've brought to so many lives," said Fields. "Thank you for helping us make history."

Vegas Indoor Skydiving, located on Convention Center Drive, played a monumental role in the indoor skydiving community. According to their post, the facility introduced the first commercial wind tunnel to the United States.

Several facilities later followed their lead and have experienced success of their own.

As stated on their website, the wind tunnel operates at 120 miles per hour with a 1000-horsepower motor, providing guests with an unforgettable free fall experience that mimics a true skydive.

Staff members are wrapping up their final days at the establishment and express immense gratitude for all that they have experienced and accomplished.

The reason for closure was not provided to the public, but it's safe to say that many visitors will miss the thrilling adventures that took place at the facility.

Published
Maria Aldrich
MARIA ALDRICH

Maria Aldrich graduated from SUNY Potsdam with a degree in Exercise Science and a minor in Wilderness Education. While earning her degrees, she learned the fundamentals of climbing, wilderness travel, and leadership in the backcountry. These skills built upon Maria's lifelong passion for the outdoors. Following graduation, she began working in the outdoor recreation field, serving individuals with disabilities to help them access outdoor pursuits including hiking, paddling, horseback riding, and snowshoeing. The following year, Maria moved to the Adirondack Mountains in New York State to continue working towards a life of adventure and writing. She has continued rock and ice climbing, hiking in the High Peaks of the Adirondacks, and paddling through various rivers while documenting her experiences through writing. When Maria isn’t adventuring in the mountains, she can be found reading a book, fishing on a shoreline, or spending time with family.

