Popular Trail Systems Decimated by Fires Surrounding Los Angeles

A large number of popular trails have been severely impacted by the numerous fires wreaking havoc upon L.A. County.

Jan 12, 2025; Altadena, CA, USA; Burned homes destroyed by the Eaton Fire. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
Catastrophic wildfires have raged through Southern California for 6 days, forcing over 150,000 residents to evacuate and killing at least 24. With high winds predicted to return to the area this coming week, firefighters and emergency response teams scramble to contain the numerous blazes devastating the region.

There are now three active fires in the region, the largest of which (the Palisades Fire) is only 14% contained at the time of this article's publication. Mandatory evacuations span from Santa Monica to Malibu.

The Eaton Fire has claimed the lives of at least 16 people, making it one of the deadliest fires in California's history, and is 33% contained. The smallest fire, the Hurst Fire, is 99% contained at approximately 800 acres.

Vital infrastructure across the region has been compromised, including water sources necessary to contain the fires. Fire hydrants are running dry, and preliminary reports estimate upwards of $250 billion in damages to the over 62 square miles that have been burned overall.

A small airplane flies over burned areas of the Pacific Palisades
January 9, 2025: Airplanes assist in firefighting above Pacific Palisades. The Palisades Fire ignited earlier and devastated the coastal community in Los Angeles County. / JUAN CARLO / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Homes, businesses, and recreation locations have been decimated in the fires, with over 10,000 structures burned or incinerated. Also destroyed are famous landmarks, such as sections of the Pacific Coast Highway and numerous state parks.

Will Rogers State Historic Park, boasting historic buildings, hiking trails, and horse riding lessons, was engulfed in flames. The park remains closed until further notice.

Topanga State Park, considered the largest state park in the world that resides entirely within city limits, offered over 36 miles of pristine trails with stunning views of the Pacific Ocean. It was decimated by the Palisades Fire, and little remains of the structures on park property, including an interpretive center and employee housing.

Other trail systems and recreational spaces impacted by the Palisades Fire include Temescal Canyon, a popular 3-mile loop with awe-inspiring views, and Paseo Miramar, a 5-mile hike to the highly-photographed Parker Mesa Overlook.

Malibu Creek State Park remains under an evacuation warning, with areas of the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area poised to flee the flames, as well.

Miles away, the Eaton Fire is also decimating outdoor spaces such as Eaton Canyon, a beloved hiking spot with hundreds of visitors each day. The Eaton Canyon Nature Center has been destroyed, and park officials didn't have time to remove reptiles and other valuables from the building before it was engulfed in flames.

Two burned cars sitting in front of the ruins of a burned house
A burned home destroyed by the Eaton Fire that started on Jan. 10 in Altadena. / Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Outdoor schools and other education centers are also in jeopardy as their backyard classrooms go up in flames.

The eastern side of the Eaton Fire is now poised to reach up into the San Angeles Mountains if containment is unattainable. With sustained winds of up to 40mph expected in the region through Wednesday night, firefighters have an enormous task ahead in quelling the spread of flames.

For updated fire information, check this map provided by the L.A. Times.

