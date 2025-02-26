Portuguese Surfer Remains Suspended From Pro Taghazout Bay Competition
Pro Taghazout Bay Competition
Events at the Pro Taghazout Bay surf competition in Morocco are in full swing, showcasing incredible athletes as they demonstrate their mastery on each passing wave. The tight competition in Morocco drives excitement for the surfing competitors pushing their limits while seeking to take home the victory. However, one surfer received heart breaking news just hours before the start of the professional contest, shattering his hopes to compete.
Surfer Vasco Ribeiro
30-year-old Vasco Ribeiro was looking forward to finally competing again after having been suspended from World Surf League (WSL) events in 2023. The suspension stemmed from Ribeiro refused a doping test in April 2022. His refusal resulted in a three-year suspension which went into effect in 2023, and was scheduled to end in July 2026.
According to Ribeiro's social media post, the WSL granted him permission to return to competition at the QS 3,000 Pro Taghazout Bay in Morocco. Ribeiro's elation and relief quickly plummeted when he was later informed that the decision had been reversed, shortly before the competition began - largely due to another governing body's intervention.
"It was with great surprise and disappointment that I received the news that, despite having had formal confirmation from the World Surf League (WSL) that I could return to competition, I was prevented from competing at Pro Taghazout Bay a few hours before the start of the event," he wrote.
International Surfing Association ("ISA")
"The WSL, as an independent entity from the International Surfing Association (ISA), had assured me I was eligible for this event," Ribeiro continued. "However, in a last-minute decision, without giving me any chance to respond, the WSL reversed its position based on new information and pressure from the ISA."
As Ribeiro tries to grapple with this devastating news, he remains frustrated with the ambiguous situation. Despite this, he has expressed gratitude for the support that has been flooding in from his followers and fans. The WSL is reportedly covering registration and travel expenses for Ribeiro, though it's likely that these fees are the least of his concerns at this time.
While Ribeiro will not be participating, there are several athletes to watch at this elite surfing competition, including South Africa's Luke Thompson and French surfers, Maxime Huscenot and Jorgann Couzinet. All events at Pro Taghazout Bay are scheduled to conclude on March 1. Related Adventure Surfing Article