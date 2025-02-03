Practical Gifts Perfect for Your Adventure and Nature-Loving Valentine
Valentine's Day is right around the corner, and you might find yourself wondering what to get your nature-loving Valentine.
Run-of-the-mill V-Day gifts don't always cut it for outdoorsy folks (though they tend to love chocolate and another yummy snacks to take with them on their adventures), but these practical gifts are sure to help you spread the love this year.
1. Water Bottle
Getting your hiking partner (or just plain old partner) their favorite kind of water bottle is one of the most practical and sustainable ways to show them you care.
Nalgenes are a great lightweight option, whike Hydroflasks keep your water cold all day long. There are lots of great reusable water bottles to choose from, and you'll get bonus points for getting on in your Valentine's favorite color.
2. Socks
There's nothing a hiker or runner loves more than a fresh pair of wool socks. Smartwool and Darn Tough are reliable, durable brands that make a variety of high-quality socks.
You could even get matching socks with your Valentine to really ramp up the cuteness.
3. Dehydrated Meals
Get your Valentine the gift of a delicious dinner with a freeze-dried camping meal. You can get their favorite, or try something totally new.
Brands like Backpacker's Pantry, Mountainhouse Meals, and Peak Fuel have a plethora of options to choose from, and you can even get freeze-dried ice dessert as an after-dinner sweat treat.
4. Titanium Cookware
It's hard to eat a delicious meal without a fork! Or, in the case of practical outdoorsy people... a spork.
A titanium spork is a lightweight and versatile utensil that your Valentine will be taking on all their trips. You can also get titanium mugs, pots, and spatulas to round out your backcountry kitchen.
5. An Outdoorsy Book
If winter isn't your Valentine's favorite time to adventure, than an outdoorsy book might be just the thing for them.
Wild by Cheryl Strayed, Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer, and Into Thin Air by John Krakauer are all fantastic reads.
6. Traction Devices
If winter is your Valentine's favorite season to get outdoors, then a reliable traction device might be just the thing.
Snowshoes, microspikes, and crampons all have their places, so be sure to choose the best traction gear for your Valentine. Get yourself a matching pair and get ready for some adventures!
7. Candy
As stereotypical as it may be, candy is a perfect gift for even your most rough-and-tumble Valentine.
It takes a lot of energy to hike, climb, or run around outdoors, and having plenty of calories is important! Stock your Valentine up with candy like chocolate bars and gummy worms to keep them fueled on their next adventure.
Final Thoughts
No matter what you get your outdoorsy Valentine this year, there's one gift that can't be topped - you!
So consider hitting the trails (or slopes) with your Valentine and joining them on their favorite outdoor adventure. There's a trail out there for everybody to enjoy, and nothing more romantic than sharing a meal at the summit of a beautiful mountain.