Preparing to Climb Mt. Rainier in 2025: An Essential Guide Part 2 - Gear
Gear Required to Climb Mt. Rainier
You have set a goal of climbing Mt. Rainier in 2025. Part 1 of my preparation guide outlined conditioning and fitness. This segment covers gear. Below you will find a comprehensive list of the gear and equipment you will need for the climb. This list assumes you will climb independent of a guide service, and therefore includes many items that otherwise would be provided by a professional guide company. Regardless, take this list to your favorite mountaineering store, such as REI, and tell the staff about your plan – including the following: - Time of year you are climbing. - Whether or not you are on a guided climb and, if so, which guides. - Your experience level.
Clothing
Base Layers: Lightweight moisture-wicking shirts (2 short-sleeve, and 1 long-sleeve) and bottoms (1) - synthetic, no cotton. Also, consider a hoodie - great for base warmth and sun protection. I typically go with 2 pairs of synthetic socks. Remember, you can 'wear' base layers dry while at camp, or in your sleeping bag. Insulation Layers: The next layer is comprised of a light softshell jacket, a vest, and a 'puffy' jacket. These layers can be used independently, or together when needed. Add a down, or synthetic, heavily insulated hooded parka - this is your heaviest insulated layer. For pants, go with softshell, or 'climbing' pants. Outer Shells: Waterproof (Gore-Tex, or other weather-proof material), and windproof jacket and pants. Pants should have full-length zippers for easy on/off access. Headwear: Warm wool or synthetic hat or beanie, a sun hat or baseball hat, and a buff for warmth and weather protection. Handwear: Light-weight gloves for climbing in calm/ warm conditions. Mid-weight ski-type gloves for more severe weather, and down or synthetic mittens for the most severe conditions. Footwear: Insulated single or double mountaineering boots, depending on weather, and gaiters.
Climbing Gear
Crampons: Ensure they're compatible with your boots. Ice Axe and Trekking Poles: Make sure to have your ice axe fitted. Do not use the strap on the axe. Trekking poles are optional. Harness and Carabiners: Harness should have adjustable leg loops. Bring at least 2 locking, and 4 non-locking carabiners. Backpack: Make sure your pack is 65-80L, as you will be packing approx. 40 lbs. guided / 60lbs. non-guided. Rope: If you are climbing on a guided expedition the ropes will be provided. If not, consult a professional climbing store for appropriate rope and length. Snow Anchors: For crevasse rescue and pitching tents. Glacier Glasses and Goggles: 100% UV protection and with side shields sunglasses, and ski goggles for extreme conditions. Helmut and Headlamp: Helmut must meet industry safety standards. Bring extra headlamp batteries.
Shelter
Tent: A tent that can withstand high winds. If you are on a guided climb the tents are most likely included. Sleeping Bag: Rated for temperatures below freezing (0-25 degreesF). Sleeping Pad: Insulating pad for warmth. Stove, Fuel and Pot: For melting snow and cooking.
Navigation and Communication
Map and Compass: Detailed topographic map of the region.
GPS: With extra batteries. Also, many mountaineering watches have excellent navigation tools, including an altimeter. Altimeter: To keep track of your elevation. Two-way Radios: For communication within the team. Emergency Locator Beacon: For emergencies, including avalanche.
Food and Hydration
Water Bottles: Total capacity of at least 3 liters. High-calorie, Lightweight Food: Energy bars, nuts, snacks etc. I like bringing slices of pizza - a good source of tasty calories – bring food you like.
Additional Safety
First Aid Kit: Tailored for mountaineering. Crevasse Rescue Kit: Including pulleys, prusiks, and slings. Sunscreen: SPF 50+ and lip balm with sun protection. Multi-tool or Knife: Useful for various tasks. Toilet Kit: Including toilet paper and waste disposal bags.
This list provides a foundation for climbing Mt. Rainier. Always consult with experienced climbers, and adjust gear based on current conditions. Bring every piece of gear that fits in the above categories with you and select the right gear when you get to the mountain. Also, most of the gear on this can be rented from your local climbing store. Safe climbing.