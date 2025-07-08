Pro Kayaker Triumphs After Injury to Win World Championship
Legendary whitewater pro Dane Jackson shows his true grit by competing despite a broken leg and significant knee damage sustained after being crushed on a run on the famous Mistassini River in Quebec, Canada. Putting it all on the line for the finals in Plattling, Jackson proved his dominance over the sport of whitewater by securing gold, his tenth senior world title in canoe freestyle.
This injury has not dampened Dane’s enthusiasm, positivity for life, and passion for sport, and it is hard for most people to imagine that this competitor would be the one winning the gold as he hobbled to and from the water on crutches before his run. Prior to his meeting with doctors in Vail, Colorado, it did not appear that he would be competing, but they gave him the go-ahead if he took steps to immobilize his leg in place.
They may have to rename the hole on the Mistassinni River, ‘leg breaker’, but not stoke crusher, as humble Dane, incredible sport ambassador, inspiring future generations with his videos that showcase not only his epic skills, rad runs, but also his down to earth vibes and good attitude for life. Fortunately, due to Dane’s great skill, he does not swim much; in fact, it has been more than 6 years since he was last ripped out of his boat. The Bridge Rapid on the class V-plus section of the Mistassini River has tamed many boaters, as it is a beast.
Beast Waves can't Tame the Winning Energy of this world Champion
Running the wildest rivers in North America, Dane demonstrates his deep talents, shaped by his early start in paddling, the son of world champion Eric Jackson. His skills shine brightly in one of his many examples, like his run on the epic Stikine. Many say the Stikine is part of Whitewater’s Triple Crown, the three toughest rivers to run in North America - Stikine, Alsek, and Susitna. Beast rapids, broken bones, and major competitions can’t stop the flow of good that Dane continues to do for the sport of whitewater.