Pro Surf Sisters Embody the Spirit of the Queen of the Peak Event
Adventure On SI recently caught up with World Surf League Professionals, and dynamic sisters, Sanoa Dempfle-Olin and Matthea Dempfle, in the beautiful coastal British Columbia community of Tofino. The town, shaped by the surf and anchored by towering timber, is stunning. The community is tight and supportive, and includes the world-class pro surfing duo, the Olin sisters - two incredible, kind, and humble athletes.
Canada’s first surfing Olympian, Sanoa Demple-Olin, and Canada’s first World Surfing League Qualifying Series winner, Matthea Dempfle-Olin, both learned to surf in the wilds of the west coast off Vancouver Island. They will both compete in the Queen of the Peak Pro Surfing event in Tofino, BC, September 27-28, 2025.
Tofino has many standout leaders who strive for excellence and support the cold-water surfing community. The list of Community participants is extensive, encompassing dining, lodging, and surf schools. Matty Kane, COO, and Jay Gildenhuys, co-founder, have been tireless supporters of the Queen of the Peak (QOP) surfing event.
Stay at the beachside Pacific Sands Beach Resort while enjoying the Queen of the Peak competition. Learn to surf or rent a surfboard from Surf Sisters, located at Pacific Sands Resort. Surf Sisters owner, Krissy Montgomery, is the co-founder of the Queen of the Peak.
Queen of the Peak features longboard and shortboard action. This two-day contest, one of Canada’s most significant surfing events, focuses on celebrating connection and inspiring people to take to the water and enjoy the physical and social benefits of surfing.
Adventure On SI: How has surfing and Tofino surf culture shaped your life?
Matthea: In Tofino, you’re so connected to nature and the surrounding environment. Growing up in such a beautiful and wild part of the world made me fall in love with surfing. I spent a great deal of time surrounded by pristine water and breathtaking forests. It was a place where I could be myself and enjoy nature with no distractions. It’s incredible to share this lifestyle with a community that shares the same love for the ocean.
Adventure On SI: What was it like when Sanoa became the first Canadian to surf in the Olympics?
Matthea: We are all so proud of Sanoa for achieving her goal. Being a competitive athlete is challenging and takes commitment. As her sister, I witnessed the effort she put in, the rollercoaster of emotions she went through to reach that point in her career. The community came together, which was truly amazing, and offered never-ending love and support towards our amazing girl.
Adventure On SI: What other sports are you passionate about? Memorable moments from Tofino-Life?
Matthea: We enjoyed camping up the coast, boating, whale watching, wildlife, the beautiful coastline, and, of course, surfing with friends. There’s nothing better than catching fresh fish, cooking on the fire, and watching the sunset after a day full of surfing and smiles.
Adventure On SI: Why is Queen of the Peak vital for surfing and the community?
Matthea: Queen of the Peak is one of the best surfing events in our sport. It is a priority for me and other professionals. QOP brings the community together and celebrates fantastic women, moms, children, and grandmothers. Their love for surfing is genuinely inspiring. I’m always blown away to see women get after it every day, which makes Tofino so special.
Adventure On SI: Updates you want to share from this season - and video projects?
Matthea: I just released a new film I did with Rip Curl, called “Transport of Delight II.” It's a short film about my sailing trip to find new waves and explore our beautiful coastline.
Adventure On SI: What was it like to be the first Canadian to surf in the Olympics?
Sanoa: Being the first Canadian Olympian in surfing was a dream come true. The support from my community, family, and my sister was beyond what I can put into words, and I felt so proud and grateful. I love our Canadian surf community and the stoke we all share for finding remote waves, surfing empty lineups, and getting in the water no matter the temperature. I am very proud of myself for that accomplishment. None of it would be possible without my sister and all the surfers from my hometown.
Adventure On SI: What other sports are you passionate about?
Sanoa: I enjoy camping, working in my mom’s greenhouses and garden, fishing, and exploring on the boat around home. One of my most memorable moments was surfing when a pod of orcas came into the bay. It was a very special encounter with one of my favorite animals!
Adventure On SI: What does Queen of the Peak mean to you?
Sanoa: QOP has been a beautiful and important part of our surf community. In Tofino, we have more girls than guys in the water daily. Paddling out and seeing so many women out surfing is a lovely sight, largely thanks to QOP.
Adventure On SI: What else are you up to?
Sanoa: Unfortunately, after the 2024 competitive season, I was injured, which required surgery. I missed some competitions that were big on my calendar. Once my rehab is complete, I will continue the rest of the WSL Challenger series, which includes seven events and runs from early June through the beginning of March 2026.
I was stoked to catch up with Krissy Montgomery, owner of Surf Sisters Surf School, and Jay Gildenhuys from Shelter Restaurant - co-founders of the Queen of the Peak.
Adventure On SI: Can you elaborate on why you started QOP?
Krissy: Jay and I wanted to encourage more local women to get involved in the competition side of surfing, and to showcase the Tofino surf scene.
Historically, local surf contests (as well as professional contests) did not treat men's and women's competitions equally or fairly. As a result, local women were not stoked on surfing competitions. We designed our contest to address these issues and incorporate fun elements, such as complimentary babysitting for competitors, a welcome dinner, and other events, including art shows and dance parties, to make it a truly celebratory experience.
Adventure On SI: Please describe Tofino's surf culture, and what it provides to the community?
Krissy: I've been in the surf industry for over 20 years, and I love sharing my passion with people. Surfing is a great physical activity, and also fantastic for your mind as it forces you to be present. Surfing helps you connect with nature and sparks a travel curiosity.
Tofino's surf scene is unique. Gender discrimination in the water does not exist here, and on any given day, you will see as many women in the water as men. We have a very consistent swell, which yields surfable waves almost 365 days of the year. Tofino's surf beaches are stunning.