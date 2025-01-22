Pro Surfer Announces Tough Decision To Withdraw From 2025 Championship Tour
Australian surfer Stephanie Gilmore was set to make an appearance in the 2025 Championship Tour after taking the 2024 season off.
However, as announced by Gilmore on Tuesday, Jan. 21, she is withdrawing from the upcoming event.
"Hey friends, after careful consideration, I've decided to take another season away from the WSL tour," she wrote on Instagram. "This time will allow me to focus on healing some lingering injuries and redirect my energy toward continuing my adventures of surfing around the globe. I'm deeply grateful for the unwavering support of my sponsors and I wish all the athletes on tour the best of luck this season."
When Gilmore announced her pause in 2024, she stated, "I am planning to take this time as a refresh for myself physically, mentally, and enjoy following swells and free surfing in new places."
"I have some projects and trips I want to do, which haven't been possible while traveling during the season. I am still passionate and dedicated to competing, and I have goals and dreams that I am still chasing - I'm excited for this year to activate those and I look forward to returning in 2025."
Gilmore's future in competitive surfing is uncertain at this time, though she has continued to share her frequent adventures on social media.
As stated on the World Surf League (WSL) Instagram page, she has already been offered one of the 2026 Season Wildcards, alongside 32-year-old American surfer John John Florence.
Florence made an announcement on Tuesday that he, too, will be stepping away from competition this year for personal growth.
"I intend to compete full on for another world title in 2026, but right now this idea of adventure and creatively pushing my surfing as far as possible is really exciting," he announced on Instagram.
Time will tell if Gilmore decides to make a comeback at the 2026 Championship Tour.