Pro Surfer Awake after Medically Induced Coma Following Dreadful Accident
Professional surfer, Makai McNamara was placed in a medically induced coma following a brutal accident at Banzai Pipeline in Hawaii. The 29-year-old was surfing over the weekend when he was knocked unconscious after hitting his head on a reef, requiring swift assistance from friends, lifeguards and medical personnel who carried out emergency protocols and performed CPR. The young man was reportedly under the water for approximately two minutes before help arrived.
McNamara was urgently rushed to a nearby hospital where his medical team placed him into a medically induced coma. According to his family, the young professional is now awake and is in recovery. As reported on social media by his relieved father, Liam McNamara, "Makai is back."
"Thanks to the lifeguards and Eli [Olson] and his brother Landon [McNamara] and everyone involved, I'm here to tell you that Makai is back," he wrote. "He's talking, he's 100% coherent, he's gonna be pissed when he sees this video. All your prayers, all your thoughts, all the energy helped. I wanna thank you guys very much."
McNamara's family showed endless gratitude for the support that has been flooding in from around the world. While Banzai Pipeline is notoriously a vicious surf spot, it has continued to see a high number of visitors each year, many of whom hope to catch the next monstrous wave.
Considering the extent of his injury and the length of time he was underwater, McNamara's outcome could have been drastically different. Fortunately for everyone involved, he appears to be recovering quickly and has been absorbing the well wishes from his international followers.
Numerous surfers have been flooding the comment section with heartwarming messages. Among the comments were Red Bull surfers, Kai Lenny and Gabriel Villaran. Positive energy has continued to pour in from strangers, friends and fellow athletes.