Pro Surfer Leads Over One Thousand People to Break Paddle-Out Record

A new world record has been set by a group of surfers in Australia after they held a mass paddle-out event.

A blue ocean wave rolling over with white foam splashing into the water with a cloudy light blue sky above. / Jeremy Bishop - Unsplash

Professional surfer Blakey Johnston is quite familiar with what it takes to set a world record. In fact, in 2023, Johnston set a record of his own after surfing for 40 consecutive hours. This wasn't a "just because" endeavor — he was raising money in support of mental health awareness. As reported by SurferToday, he has now raised over $400,000 for the cause.

"We're raising funds for youth mental health, aiming to provide life-changing mental health workshops for every school in the Shire to be delivered by OneWave and Find Ya Feet," he explained on his website. 'With rates of depression, anxiety and suicide at heartbreaking levels, this event is a call to action. We want to empower today's youth with the tools to thrive through life's challenges, knowing they're supported by their friends, families and this incredible community."

Joining him for his recent record-breaking feat was a group of 1,027 surfers who gathered together at the 2025 Cronulla Surf Festival. Each surfer entered the water in hopes of taking the title of largest paddle out — needless to say, they were successful in their efforts.

Previously, the record was set by the Huntington Beach International Surfing Museum in California when 511 completed a paddle out in 2017. However, the record has remained untouched until now.

"That's what it's about, that human connection in the community," Johnston said in an interview with 7NEWS Australia. "I'm just so proud of everyone."

To make the record happen in the water, the group was asked to link arms for 60 seconds without breaking the circle. While it may seem like a simple task, coordinating the event with over one thousand people in attendance is an achievement in itself.

The surfers who helped make this colossal goal become a reality have not only claimed the paddle out record, they have also demonstrated their endless support for those who are struggling with mental health.

