Pro Surfer Suffers Brutal Accident in Switzerland Snowboarding Accident
Professional surfer Dion Agius briefly switched adventure sports in Switzerland, though things quickly turned dangerous. Agius, a daring free surfer and artistic mastermind from Tasmania, was reportedly visiting the TIDAL art show when he decided to try his hand at snowboarding after taking several years off. Unfortunately, he landed in the hospital and required immediate attention.
To make matters worse, he has accumulated a substantial medical bill of approximately $30,000 due to difficulties with his travel insurance. To help cover some of his costs, he will be selling prints, which he will continuously work on.
"I got a big too excited to be finally snowboarding again after four years and got smoked catching a rail first day in and somehow managed to land on the iciest patch on the mountain straight on my chest and ended up collapsing my lung and having to get rushed to the ER for an operation and ended up in the hospital for 4 days hooked up to a machine to suck the air out of my chest," he wrote on social media.
Professional Surfer Dion Agius Suffers Crash Snowboarding
Following his explanation of the incident, he offered some words of wisdom in true Agius fashion.
"The moral of the story is always double-check your insurance, don't be a kook, and land on your chest on the ice," said Agius.
In his post, viewers can witness the stunning beauty that Agius was surrounded by prior to his dreadful accident and his creativity spilling over into prints.
Unfortunately, his injury prevented him from enjoying most of the experience, but he expressed immense gratitude for those who supported him in the hospital and even rated his treatment as a 5-star stay. This may not be the outcome that he had hoped for, but it will certainly be a memorable trip for all involved.