Pro Surfer Tatiana Weston-Webb Returns to WSL Championship Tour as Wildcard
With the 2025 World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour approaching the ninth stop of the season, VIVO Rio Pro in Brazil, the organization released the four new wildcards that will be entering the competition. Among the group are two event wildcards and two surfers who currently stand as the highest-ranked LATAM surfers in the Challenger Series.
As stated on the WSL website, "A wildcard's goal is to win heats and disrupt the top power brokers on Tour." Each wildcard has demonstrated exceptional skill and dominance on the water, which has earned them a spot on the Championship Tour. Once VIVO Rio Pro arrives, they will need to hit the ground running — there is no margin for error at this level.
Tatiana Weston-Webb Prepares for Pro Surfing Tour Comeback
In March, 29-year-old Tatiana Weston-Webb of Brazil announced her withdrawal from the 2025 Championship Tour, citing a need to prioritize her emotional well-being. As she released in a statement, per the WSL:
"Talking about mental health is something I believe is important to all of us. I want to be honest with those who follow and support me by acknowledging that showing vulnerability does not make us weaker; on the contrary, it makes us more human and connected, and it also allows us to reach our full potential both in and out of competition. This break is not an end, but a new beginning. I know that with everyone's support, I will return to the water stronger, more self-aware, and more passionate than ever."
Several months have now passed and it appears that Weston-Webb is ready to make her return to competition. As announced by the WSL on social media, she will be entering the Championship Tour at VIVO Rio Pro as an event wildcard starting on June 21.
Joining Weston-Webb will be Gabriel Klaussner as another event wildcard and Arena Rodriguez and Peterson Crisanto, both of whom are the highest-ranked LATAM surfers in the Challenger Series. With these four top-performing athletes arriving in Brazil, the competition is sure to intensify.
The competition will conclude on June 29 before heading to South Africa's J-Bay Open in July. Follow along with the exhilarating competition by live-streaming events on the official WSL YouTube channel.