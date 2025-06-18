Adventure On SI

Pro Surfer Tatiana Weston-Webb Returns to WSL Championship Tour as Wildcard

After stepping back from the Championship Tour a few months ago, Tatiana Weston-Webb is ready to make a grand appearance at VIVO Rio Pro.

Maria Aldrich

Jul 25, 2021; Tokyo, Japan; Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA) surfs in women s round 1 competition during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Network
Jul 25, 2021; Tokyo, Japan; Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA) surfs in women s round 1 competition during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Network

With the 2025 World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour approaching the ninth stop of the season, VIVO Rio Pro in Brazil, the organization released the four new wildcards that will be entering the competition. Among the group are two event wildcards and two surfers who currently stand as the highest-ranked LATAM surfers in the Challenger Series.

As stated on the WSL website, "A wildcard's goal is to win heats and disrupt the top power brokers on Tour." Each wildcard has demonstrated exceptional skill and dominance on the water, which has earned them a spot on the Championship Tour. Once VIVO Rio Pro arrives, they will need to hit the ground running — there is no margin for error at this level.

Tatiana Weston-Webb Prepares for Pro Surfing Tour Comeback

In March, 29-year-old Tatiana Weston-Webb of Brazil announced her withdrawal from the 2025 Championship Tour, citing a need to prioritize her emotional well-being. As she released in a statement, per the WSL:

"Talking about mental health is something I believe is important to all of us. I want to be honest with those who follow and support me by acknowledging that showing vulnerability does not make us weaker; on the contrary, it makes us more human and connected, and it also allows us to reach our full potential both in and out of competition. This break is not an end, but a new beginning. I know that with everyone's support, I will return to the water stronger, more self-aware, and more passionate than ever."

Several months have now passed and it appears that Weston-Webb is ready to make her return to competition. As announced by the WSL on social media, she will be entering the Championship Tour at VIVO Rio Pro as an event wildcard starting on June 21.

Joining Weston-Webb will be Gabriel Klaussner as another event wildcard and Arena Rodriguez and Peterson Crisanto, both of whom are the highest-ranked LATAM surfers in the Challenger Series. With these four top-performing athletes arriving in Brazil, the competition is sure to intensify.

The competition will conclude on June 29 before heading to South Africa's J-Bay Open in July. Follow along with the exhilarating competition by live-streaming events on the official WSL YouTube channel.

Maria Aldrich graduated from SUNY Potsdam with a degree in Exercise Science and a minor in Wilderness Education. While earning her degrees, she learned the fundamentals of climbing, wilderness travel, and leadership in the backcountry. These skills built upon Maria's lifelong passion for the outdoors. Following graduation, she began working in the outdoor recreation field, serving individuals with disabilities to help them access outdoor pursuits including hiking, paddling, horseback riding, and snowshoeing. The following year, Maria moved to the Adirondack Mountains in New York State to continue working towards a life of adventure and writing. She has continued rock and ice climbing, hiking in the High Peaks of the Adirondacks, and paddling through various rivers while documenting her experiences through writing. When Maria isn’t adventuring in the mountains, she can be found reading a book, fishing on a shoreline, or spending time with family.

