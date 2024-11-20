Professional Surfer Alana Blanchard Stars in New Season of Reality Show
The popular reality TV series, "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test," is coming out with a new season in January. Among the 16 "new recruits" will be surfing legend, Alana Blanchard.
Considering the strength and determination that Blanchard has shown over the years, it only makes sense for her to tackle this next challenge head-on.
"Special Forces: World'd Toughest Test" is welcoming its third season next month, in which 16 well-known individuals will be faced with various challenges in treacherous conditions. Taking place in Wales, England, this show puts recruits through the "harshest, most grueling challenges from the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process."
Each episode features a daunting task for the recruits to work through. They will be tested physically, mentally, and emotionally. Tears will be shed, true characters will be revealed, and inner strength will be put to the test as each recruit puts on a uniform and learns just how challenging training for the special forces can be.
Last year, some of the famous faces who stepped up to the challenge included influencer Jojo Siwa, rapper, model Blac Chyna, Olympic alpine ski racer Bode Miller, and 'The Bachelor' star Nick Viall. This year, alongside Alana Blanchard, will be actor and director Stephen Baldwin, television personality Brody Jenner, actress Denise Richards, and several others.
Blanchard has overcome numerous obstacles throughout her life, from being with her famed friend, Bethany Hamilton, when she endured her life-changing shark attack, to dominating in surfing competitions, to the overwhelming challenges of motherhood. However, she continues to surpass each obstacle and has demonstrated endless resilience.
The winners of the season will not win any monetary prizes, but they will have certainly earned bragging rights. The winner of season one was Hannah Brown and Carli Lloyd, and the season two winners were Nick Viall, Tyler Cameron, and Erin Jackson.
Time will tell who the season three winners will be; it will be an eventful season. Streaming will be available on Hulu.