Pros and Cons of Forest Schooling, A New Way to Educate America's Youth

Forest schooling is on the rise around the world, from South Korea to the United States.

Forest schools emphasize outdoor education and movement. / Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Forest schools are on the rise, nearly doubling in size each year. In 2020, there were 585 registered in the United States. By the 2022-2023 school year, there were over 800.

This increasingly-popular style of education primarily serves preschoolers and primary-age students, mostly white, mostly middle-class. Many schools cater to students with learning challenges for whom being in a "traditional" classroom can prove difficult.

Parents, students, and teachers alike cite studies regarding the benefits of outdoor play for children, including better sleep, increased concentration, and boosted confidence.

So, what is forest school?

The Principles of Forest School

Forest school has six guiding principles, including long-term practice and the setting being in a natural, preferably wooded environment.

The other principles are: aiming to promote holistic development; offering the opportunity to take supported risks; using learner-centered processes; being run by a licensed Forest School teacher.

These principles are in place to ensure a quality education for students, and a quality workplace for educators.

Forest schools (as they are now) originated in Denmark in the 1950s, though many countries have practiced outdoor learning for centuries. Japanese forest schools also practice forest bathing, which fosters a deep sense of connection with the natural world.

An ideal forest school classroom looks just like this: open woods ready for children to explore / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Benefits of Forest School

Many parents, students, and educators cite a plethora of benefits from forest schooling.

With more time to play and explore outdoors, students reportedly sleep better at night and have better appetites. They're also less likely to become screen-dependent than their publicly-schooled peers, and benefit from increased confidence as a result of supported decision-making and risk-taking.

three children climbing a tree
Tree-climbing is an important facet of forest school, building resilience and confidence as children engage in supported risk-taking. / Alton Strupp/Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Students also build resilience and mental toughness as they partake in collaborative play and initiatives. Both fine and gross motor skills are quickly developed as they run, jump, climb, and explore the great outdoors.

Downsides of Forest School

Forest school does have its drawbacks, however. The lack of accessibility makes it hard to diversify the student body of forest schools and provide access for students of color and low income families.

The cost can be a barrier for many families. Between tuition and providing appropriate clothing for their child, the cost can range from a few hundred dollars a year to over $10,000.

The transition to public school can also prove difficult for students when they outgrow forest schools. Students with learning disabilities or behavioral challenges may thrive in a forest school, and then have a difficult adjustment to the more rigid structure of a traditional classroom setting.

Should You Send Your Child To Forest School?

Whether or not you send your child to forest school is up to you, but the main thing is to really pay attention to your kid. Do they enjoy being outside? Do they like to be dirty, muddy, and hands-on? Or do they prefer quieter, more structured play?

If you choose not to send your child to forest school but still want them to get outdoors, don't worry--many physical education curriculums across the U.S. are embracing adventure these days.

Emma Grace is a rock-hopping, mountain-climbing, sour-candy-eating adventurer who loves her car, her cat, and her trusty backpack. She holds a B.A. in creative writing from SUNY Potsdam, where she minored in wilderness education and fell in love with the Adirondack Park. She is a self-published author of two YA dystopian novels with a third on the way, and loves to combine her passions by writing about the great outdoors. Her favorite place to hang out is in the nearest public library, where she likes to plot grand adventures both on and off the page.

