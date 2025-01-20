Pros and Cons of Forest Schooling, A New Way to Educate America's Youth
Forest schools are on the rise, nearly doubling in size each year. In 2020, there were 585 registered in the United States. By the 2022-2023 school year, there were over 800.
This increasingly-popular style of education primarily serves preschoolers and primary-age students, mostly white, mostly middle-class. Many schools cater to students with learning challenges for whom being in a "traditional" classroom can prove difficult.
Parents, students, and teachers alike cite studies regarding the benefits of outdoor play for children, including better sleep, increased concentration, and boosted confidence.
So, what is forest school?
The Principles of Forest School
Forest school has six guiding principles, including long-term practice and the setting being in a natural, preferably wooded environment.
The other principles are: aiming to promote holistic development; offering the opportunity to take supported risks; using learner-centered processes; being run by a licensed Forest School teacher.
These principles are in place to ensure a quality education for students, and a quality workplace for educators.
Forest schools (as they are now) originated in Denmark in the 1950s, though many countries have practiced outdoor learning for centuries. Japanese forest schools also practice forest bathing, which fosters a deep sense of connection with the natural world.
Benefits of Forest School
Many parents, students, and educators cite a plethora of benefits from forest schooling.
With more time to play and explore outdoors, students reportedly sleep better at night and have better appetites. They're also less likely to become screen-dependent than their publicly-schooled peers, and benefit from increased confidence as a result of supported decision-making and risk-taking.
Students also build resilience and mental toughness as they partake in collaborative play and initiatives. Both fine and gross motor skills are quickly developed as they run, jump, climb, and explore the great outdoors.
Downsides of Forest School
Forest school does have its drawbacks, however. The lack of accessibility makes it hard to diversify the student body of forest schools and provide access for students of color and low income families.
The cost can be a barrier for many families. Between tuition and providing appropriate clothing for their child, the cost can range from a few hundred dollars a year to over $10,000.
The transition to public school can also prove difficult for students when they outgrow forest schools. Students with learning disabilities or behavioral challenges may thrive in a forest school, and then have a difficult adjustment to the more rigid structure of a traditional classroom setting.
Should You Send Your Child To Forest School?
Whether or not you send your child to forest school is up to you, but the main thing is to really pay attention to your kid. Do they enjoy being outside? Do they like to be dirty, muddy, and hands-on? Or do they prefer quieter, more structured play?
If you choose not to send your child to forest school but still want them to get outdoors, don't worry--many physical education curriculums across the U.S. are embracing adventure these days.