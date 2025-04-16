Adventure On SI

Qualifying for the Boston Marathon – What You Need To Know

Gaining entry as a competitor in the Boston Marathon is no easy feat. Qualification standards are high, and runners must prove themselves before being granted a race spot.

Not just anyone can compete in the iconic Boston Marathon. In fact, runners must apply in hopes of being selected. For reference, 36,393 qualifying applications were received during the registration period for the 2025 race, per the Boston Athletic Association (B.A.A.). Of those 36,406 qualifying applicants, 24,069 applicants were accepted. This year's number of applicants set a new record.

To have been named as a qualifier for the 2025 race, runners were expected to run six minutes and 51 seconds faster than their qualifying standard, which is broken down by age and gender. The 2025 standards are as follows, according to the B.A.A.

Age

Men

Women

Non-binary

18-34

3:00:00

3:30:00

3:30:00

35-39

3:05:00

3:35:00

3:35:00

40-44

3:10:00

3:40:00

3:40:00

45-49

3:20:00

3:50:00

3:50:00

50-54

3:25:00

3:55:00

3:55:00

55-59

3:35:00

4:05:00

4:05:00

60-64

3:50:00

4:20:00

4:20:00

65-69

4:05:00

4:35:00

4:35:00

70-74

4:20:00

4:50:00

4:50:00

75-79

4:35:00

5:05:00

5:05:00

80 and over

4:50:00

5:20:00

5:20:00

For 2026, the standards have slightly faster finishing times. The qualifying window for the 130th Boston Marathon will open on Sept. 1, when athletes can begin applying. As the B.A.A. notes, simply meeting the qualifying requirements does not automatically give you a spot in the race.

The Boston Marathon and the Olympic Marathon Require Qualifying Times

The organization explicitly states: Due to field size limitation, achieving one's qualifying standard does not guarantee entry into the event, but simply the opportunity to submit a registration application.
B.A.A.

"By adjusting the standards for the 2026 race, a smaller number of runners will meet the criteria. As we have witnessed in recent years, the sport of marathoning is growing and athletes continue to get faster," said the President and CEO, Jack Fleming. per the B.A.A.

Flemming continued, "At the same time, demand to participate in the Boston Marathon has steadily grown, and unfortunately, in recent years, we've had to turn away thousands of runners who've achieved Boston Marathon qualifying times. After carefully analyzing the results data, we adjusted the qualifying standards by five minutes for the 2026 Boston Marathon for athletes under 60."

To apply, runners must have completed their qualifying time at a certified full marathon—Indoor or virtual races will not be approved. This prestigious race stands as one of the most difficult for runners to enter—chances of being accepted are slim, making it an actual celebratory moment for those who are allowed in.

Published
