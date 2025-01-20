Record-Holding Mountaineer Nims Purja Launching Next Challenge To Conquer
Arguably the most recognizable and decorated mountaineer in the world currently is Nims Purja, who owns several impressive world records.
In October 2024, he set the fastest time in history for summiting the 14 peaks without supplementary oxygen. The 14 Peaks are the tallest mountains in the world, all coming in at taller than 8,000 meters with 10 of them being in the Himalayan Moutain Range and the last four being in the Karakoram Mountain Range throughout Nepal, China, Pakistan and India.
It was the second time that Nims finished the 14 peak challenge, as he did it once with the aid of supplementary oxygen. His 14 Peaks climb completed in a single year was documented in 14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible, one of the top mountaineering movies that can be viewed on Netflix.
Later in the month, he accomplished another incredible feat, as he completed the Seven Summits Challenge for the second time; that time without oxygen after doing it the first time with it.
What does Purja have planned next after setting so many records already?
He has recently announced what his next challenge will be, as he is going for a hat-trick.
Nims will be launching a new challenge; completing the 14 Peaks for a third time, which would make him the first person to ever do it thrice.
All of the funds raised via donations and sponsorships for the project will be going toward charity, as his goal is to help as many Big Mountain communities around the world as possible.
The Nimsdai Foundation has set a lofty goal of £1,138,000 (1,397,459.28 U.S. Dollars), a nod to the total elevation in feet that will be traveled to complete the 14 Peaks hat-trick.
A lasting legacy is something that Nims is hoping to leave behind with his foundation.
“With your support of the Nimsdai Foundation, I know that every step I take up the mountains, will bring inspiration. Your donation will bring us closer to reaching the peak of this ambitious funding target, and support projects like the Big Mountain Clean Up, and our education projects for years to come. Your generosity will make a lasting difference and have a real impact to those who need it most.
“I know the path ahead will not be easy — climbing these peaks, and tackling these difficult challenges is never without its struggles. But together, we are unstoppable. Let’s show the world that no summit is too high when we stand together,” he said, via the press release.
Donations can be made to the foundation, as any amount will help them achieve their goal.
The Nimsdai Foundation has been doing incredible work already, shining a bright light on the mountaineering community to bring more awareness to the adventurous activity. In November, it was announced they will be giving back to the unsung heroes of the industry; Porters.
A new Porter's House at the Everest Base Camp Trail will be built in addition to continuing the other initiatives the foundation has in place.