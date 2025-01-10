REI Co-Op 'Experiences' Division Facing Closure After Years of Programming
On Jan. 8, REI made a public announcement stating that the company will no longer be offering adventure classes or tours as their Experiences division will be closing.
Previously, the company led various classes, including rock climbing, introductory backpacking, and wilderness navigation.
"... It is important we all understand the economics of the Experiences business. Experiences served 40,000 customers in 2024 - less than 0.4% of all co-op customers - and costs significantly more to run than it brings in," Eric Artz, REI President and CEO, wrote on the company's website. "When we look at the all-up costs of running this business, including costs like marketing and technology, we are losing millions of dollars every year and subsidizing Experiences with profits from other parts of the business. Even at our peak in 2019 - our best year for Experiences ever - we did not generate a profit."
For individuals who already purchased future programs through Experiences, a full refund will be issued. REI has committed to assist customers with appropriate non-refundable expenses.
Due to the closure, hundreds of REI employees have lost their jobs.
According to the release, this closure has resulted in hundreds of employee lay-offs, including 180 full-time staff members and 248 part-time outdoor guides affiliated with REI's Experiences division.
The retail stores will, however, remain open online and in person for adventurers to continue purchasing their favorite gear.
"Our roots are in the gear and apparel we sell and the outdoor moments they enable. This has been the core of our business for 86 years - and I believe when we stay focused on what we do best, we can and will succeed."
"I know that this is difficult news. The next few weeks will continue to be tough as we unwind an iconic part of our business and say goodbye to colleagues. Teams whose work is impacted should work with their leaders to understand what comes next. Today should be about processing this news and caring for impacted colleagues."