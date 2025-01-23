REI Co-op CEO Announces Retirement, Former Board Director Steps Up
Eric Artz, REI Co-op President and CEO has been leading the business for over a decade.
However, leadership at REI will be shifting as Artz announced his retirement on Wednesday.
"Eric has led and stabilized REI through some of the most challenging years the retail sector and our co-op ever faced," said Chris Carr, Chair of the REI Board of Directors, in a statement.
On Jan. 8, the company announced that REI's Experiences Division will be closing as it hasn't generated enough profit.
With REI undergoing so many recent changes, customers are left wondering, "What now?"
In the statement released by REI, it was stated that former REI Board Director, Mary Beth Laughton, will be stepping up in place of Artz.
Starting Feb. 3, Laughton will lead the company as President. On Mar. 31, she will then pick up the full CEO responsibilities.
"Mary Beth has the ideal experience to build on this foundation and to lead REI forward into our next chapter," Carr stated. "The world needs a strong REI, and we are confident Mary Beth will hit the ground running."
According to the release, Laughton has successfully performed at the executive level for numerous companies, including Nike, Athleta, and Sephora.
As she prepares to take on her new role, she will be visiting REI stores and distribution centers to meet with employees and community members.
"No other company balances purpose and performance quite like REI, and we must ensure it thrives for generations to come," Laughton added.
While change can be a frightening fact of life, having fresh eyes can be benficial for all involved.
"As REI moves through this transition, the Board and executive leadership team remain focused on ensuring stability for its employees, members and partners while building on the growth the co-op saw at the end of 2024."