Remarkable Women Who Conquer the Challenges of Canyon Rowing
Many whitewater enthusiasts and adventure seekers dream of a trip through the Grand Canyon. The classic run is nearly 300 miles, cutting an enormous deep chasm through the Grand Canyon, and is riddled with boat-crushing rapids, including Crystal and Lava Falls. This epic 15- to 20-day trip requires a highly skilled river guide who is expert in reading water, able to find the right line and consistently manage overall safety for those in their boat.
The geologic wonder of sheer rock squeezes and boils the water, which demands relentless concentration; the sizzling heat wears you down, and the constant pull on the oars will tire most who try to navigate the gauntlet. If the day on the river doesn't drain you, then the onshore chores will, as you still need to set up camp, cook the food, and ensure everyone is safe and taken care of.
In the late 1960s, Martin Litton established the first commercial dory operation, known as Grand Canyon Dories. A dory is a custom-shaped rowboat with a pointed bow that has a hull designed to be rowed with skilled hands at the oars. Many of those trained have been men, but a few women have set out to change that and have smoothed the waters for more women to take hold of the oars.
Women River Runners making a difference in sport and life
One of those women is professional river guide Cindell Dale, a longtime whitewater guide, who is a master of the Grand Canyon dory. It was not easy, as in the male-dominated field of whitewater guiding, she had not only to show that she was skilled with the oars but also to withstand the heat, both from the landscape and the guys' banter. She and the other women who run dories on the Colorado have inspired many other women to take the oars and always to believe that you can do it, whatever you put your mind to.