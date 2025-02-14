Adventure On SI

Renowned Italian Skier Claims Title at 2025 Alpine Ski World Championships

An Italian skier just snagged a remarkable title at the world championships, marking a significant milestone in her career.

Dec 15, 2024; Beaver Creek, CO, USA; Federica Brignone of Italy in the women's super G race for the 2024 Stifel Birds of Prey Audi FIS alpine skiing World Cup at Birds of Prey. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-Imagn Images
At 34-years-old, Federica Brignone appears to be unstoppable among her competitors. The Italian alpine skiing star recently claimed a gold medal after dominating in the giant slalom at the 2025 Alpine Ski World Championships.

The thrilling events took place on Feb. 13 when Brignone crossed the finish line, clocking in a combined time of 2:22:71. Not only did this land her a title, but it was the first title to be claimed by an Italian since 1997 when Deborah Compagnoni took home the victory.

"Deborah has always been a champion with a capital C," Brignone told the Associated Press. "Today I managed to keep useless things out of my head, and this was the best thing because you can be the master of your own destiny."

Brignone certainly took control of her destiny at this competition. Finishing 0.90 seconds behind Brignone was New Zealand's Alice Robinson who earned silver, and American Paula Moltzan earning bronze.

"I had never won in giant slalom at the world championships and things get more complicated when you are in the lead after the first run. But I always tried to stay focused, " Brignone stated. "There has always been a very high level in women's skiing, as far as my generation is concerned, then Shiffrin also arrived, the strongest of all. Achieving such a result, with all eyes on it, is really difficult, and today I am really satisfied."

Mikaela Shiffrin, a fellow competitor, suffered a severe injury to her oblique muscles during a crash at the Nov. 30 giant slalom event. Following the accident, she has been reportedly working through PTSD resulting from the injuries sustained. As a result, Shiffrin made the difficult decision to not defend her GS title at the world championships.

After Brignone's victory, she can now add her medal to her long list of accolades. The world championship events are scheduled to conclude on Feb. 16, and the results of the prior races can be located on the official Olympics website.

