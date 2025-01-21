Adventure On SI

Retired NYPD Officer Dies from Apparent Drowning in Frigid Waters

A retired NYPD officer lost his life to an apparent drowning while he was surfing off the coast of Gilgo Beach.

A former New York City Police Department officer, Jack Shapiro, went surfing in the frigid waters off the coast of Gilgo Beach over the weekend when tragedy struck.

The 54-year-old was found unresponsive by a nearby visitor who then pulled Shapiro out of the water and performed CPR while medical personnel arrived on the scene.

While he was immediately rushed to Good Samaritan University Hospital, Shapiro was unable to survive. He was pronounce dead at the hospital, leaving his family and friends in shambles.

"Everyone in the 83 family is devastated," said an officer who previously worked with Shapiro. "Jack was a great cop and an even greater person we can't believe it."

The officer added, "He was a good swimmer and he has been surfing for years."

According to a MyNorthwest article, Shapiro retired as a sergeant in 2013.

The Post spoke with Shapiro's 19-year-old son, Jack, on Tuesday regarding the incident:

"He went surfing with some of his friends from his Tae Kwon Do class. He had all the equipment for cold-weather surfing. He had the whole face, head, gloves, shoes - everything covered."

"He was in real good shape," said his son. "They're thinking it was a heart attack and then drowning. He was a good swimmer. He surfed all the time. During the summer, he's go once or twice a week."

As his children told the New York Post, Shapiro was no stranger to outdoor pursuits or the world of adventure.

Although authorities believe his death resulted from an apparent drowning, the Suffolk County Medical Examiner's Office is investigating the incident.

"He had a bigger influence on me than he'll ever know," his son said. "I never told him because I thought I had the rest of my life to work it out."

His family members are now making funeral arrangements as they mourn the tragic loss of Shapiro.

