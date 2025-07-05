Returning Champion Tadej Pogačar Aims for Fourth Tour de France Victory
The long-established 2025 Tour de France is right around the corner — excitement is radiating from France at this very moment as athletes prepare to set off on the grueling race starting on July 5, marking the 112th Tour de France event in history. Since 1903, the famous event has been viewed as a prestigious race that continues to attract cyclists from around the world.
According to the official website, the race will guide athletes through brutal terrain, including the Massif Central, the Pyrenees, and the Alps throughout a total of 21 stages: seven flat stages, six hilly stages, six mountain stages, and two time trials.
Will Tadej Pogačar Claim His Fourth Tour de France Victory?
In 2024, the overall victory went to dedicated 26-year-old cyclist Tadej Pogačar of Slovenia. His triumph last year marked his third securing of the Tour de France title. His first victory came in 2020, followed by a consecutive win in 2021. However, Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard dominated in 2022 and 2023. With Pogačar crowned champion last year, he is now looking to defend his title.
Clinching the title will be no easy feat as Pogačar will be competing against hungry athletes who are reaching for the same goal — finishing in first place. At this time, the general rankings display Pogačar at No. 1, Vingegaard at No. 2, and Remco Evenepoel of Belgium at No. 3.
As he stated, per a post shared by the official Tour de France social media team, "The last five years were quite intense between me and Jonas. I'm looking forward to racing against him again." With such a deep history between the pair, competition is expected to be heated.
Olympics.com described Pogačar as having an "aggressive style of riding and unwillingness to accept defeat until the very end." Already serving as a top contender, if the young star can uphold this standard, he stands a strong chance of dominating the race.
The event is scheduled to commence on Saturday and will continue until July 27 — three weeks of traveling 3,338.8 kilometers across unforgiving terrain with 52,500 meters of elevation gain. There is no room for error on this course, particularly when aiming to claim victory.