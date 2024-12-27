Ring in the New Year with a Bonfire Adventure in the Cascade Mountains
A new and outdoorsy New Year's Eve experience will be coming to the Cascade Mountains just in time for 2025.
On Tuesday, Dec. 31, visitors can begin their snowshoe excursion in the Cascade Mountains and hike through the snow-covered forest under the winter skies. With the guided support of Wonderlust Tours, visitors will then make their way to a hand-carved snow amphitheater.
The paid experience will continue at the snow amphitheater, where guests will be met by a roaring bonfire.
During the hike, guides will share their knowledge about the Cascades, pointing out unique aspects of the landscape found in Bend, Ore. With the right conditions, the guides will also be able to point out the major constellations that might be illuminating the night sky.
The naturalist guides are well-versed in their fields and will provide insight on planets and stars in addition to the constellation tour.
This experience will be unlike the stereotypical New Year's Eve experience, however Wonderlust Tours still has the party in the forefront of the mind.
After visitors settle around the roaring bonfire, they will be served delectable drinks and desserts fit for those looking for a peaceful, outdoorsy New Year's Eve. Although the reservations are limited, visitors have the chance to book out individual amphitheaters in order to surround themselves with friends and family they love.
A special blend of hot cocoa infused with hazelnut-espresso vodka will be served to the guests, and once midnight strikes, champagne will be distributed to ring in 2025. The desserts are from local sources, making the experience even more unique to the Cascade Mountains in Oregon.
Children 12 and over are also welcome to come along on the journey.
For just $160 per person, Wonderlust Tours will provide transportation, snowshoes, and headlamps along the guided tour. From 9pm to 1:15am, registered snowshoers will experience a magical end to the year; starting off their year in a true winter wonderland.
Wonderlust Tours promises to offer a soul-stirring experience, leaving you with a "refreshed zeal for life." Their promise of a healing experience has all of the classic elements, providing a long-lasting and unique experience for all involved.
Other tours are available throughout the winter season in case you've made different New Year's Eve plans. Tours can be found and scheduled, here. Waterproof gear can also be rented through the site, ensuring snowshoers are provided with warmth and comfort while on this magical journey.