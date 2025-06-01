Adventure On SI

Rising Star Takes the Lead With First in IFSC Speed World Cup Qualification

Denver's first World Cup qualification event showed strong results, with one athlete impressing while taking first place.

Maria Aldrich

May 28, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Kiromal Katibin (INA) competes during qualifications in the FIS Climbing World Cup Speed competition at INDUSTRY SLC. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-Imagn Images
The qualification round of the 2025 International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) Speed World Cup in Denver, Colorado, wrapped up on Saturday night. With this being Denver's first time hosting a Speed World Cup event, American athletes were eager to perform on their home turf.

The women were first on the schedule to compete in the qualification. Hungry to make her nation proud, American Emma Hunt took first place ahead of Natalia Kalucka of Poland and Lijuan Deng of China. Hunt landed a top time of 6.363 seconds.

The men's competition was just as invigorating, although the competition isn't over yet—finals are set to take place on Sunday.

Kiromal Katibin Takes First in Qualifications, Americans Close Behind

During the IFSC Speed World Cup in Bali, the world witnessed Kiromal Katibin of Indonesia take home the bronze medal in the finals with a time of 4.81 seconds. While securing a medal is an exceptional achievement, he is likely chasing after gold. If he continues performing the way he did during Denver's qualifications, he stands a strong chance of clinching the victory.

With a top time of 4.83 seconds, Katibin landed himself in first place at qualifications. Taking second place was American Zach Hammer with 4.88 seconds, while third place went to the speed climbing world record holder, Sam Watson, who finished in 4.89 seconds.

"Going into the finals tomorrow with a comp PB and highest ever qualifier seeding," Hammer proudly wrote on social media. "Time to fight in finals."

Joining in on the celebratory fun from qualifications was Nasser Abu Ergeeb of Kuwait, who made history for his nation after landing a finishing time of under six seconds. As he told the IFSC, "I'm the first Arab to run under six seconds, and I really didn't think this would happen. Thank you to my coach, Albert Ok, because he really made me believe in myself."

Speed finals will take place on Sunday at 16:00—all events can be live-streamed on the official IFSC YouTube channel.

