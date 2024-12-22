Robert Kraft Runs Closer and Closer to History, Marking 50-Year Running Streak
Starting on Jan. 1, 1975, Robert "Raven" Kraft started his daily tradition of running eight miles along the sands of South Beach. As the New Year approaches, Kraft is coming up on his 50th consecutive year; marking an impressive 18,263 runs for a total of 145,526 miles.
Kraft's dedication has brought him into the spotlight, but he has also managed to build a whole community with his dedication and determination. Over the five decades, Kraft has run the exact same route, and the local community paid attention.
Kraft is often joined by other runners, elated to experience the thrill of this soon-to-be, 50-year tradition. Over 3,700 runners from all over the globe have joined Kraft on his run.
In the true spirit of community, Kraft has even crafted a list to keep track of each and every person that has joined him on his route. Deemed "The Raven List", Kraft's record reflects that he has been joined by runners from all 50 states, as well as runners from over 60 different countries.
Kraft shows his personality by giving them all a nickname.
Miami Beach even honored Kraft for his continued dedication and success during the times of COVID, allowing him to continue on his path while the public beach area was closed.
With all that Raven has accomplished, it can easily be said that he has found his true purpose in life, allowing himself to connect with people through running. Kraft's legacy will soon be etched into Miami Beach history when, on his 50th anniversary, Third Street and Ocean Drive will be renamed "Robert 'Raven' Kraft Way."
This ceremony will be held at Miami Beach’s Fifth Street lifeguard tower on Dec. 31, the night before he becomes the man that holds the longest known running streak in the same spot.
With much more on the line than a commemorative plaque and a world record, Kraft will not be letting his legacy go down without a fight. Currently, Kraft is at risk of losing his home, which could jeopardize his nightly, record-shattering runs.
His local community has rallied together to raise funds for Kraft's fight, and the occasion will be marked by the sunscreen brand, Vacation. Vacation will be launching a limited-edition Raven Run 50th Anniversary merch capsule, donating all proceeds to Kraft's fight.
The merch capsule will contain a t-shirt and a hat, highlighting the Miami icon for all that he's done.
Any visitors who can complete the eight-mile run are encouraged to join Kraft, witnessing his legend first-hand.