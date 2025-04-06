Rock Climbing Genius Adam Ondra Completes the Impossible on 5.14d Route
Since the start of Adam Ondra's climbing career nearly 30 years ago, he has become one of the most prolific climbers in the world. In 2017, he made the first ascent of Norway's 5.15d Silence route, which required precise and rather unusual movements that seemed to be humanly impossible. Understandably, it became known as the world's hardest route.
While Silence was one of his most widely known first ascents, he has also made a 5.14d onsight of Il Domani in Spain, flashed Super Crackinette 5.15a in France, and climbed what he describes as the second hardest climb of his life — the Zvěřinec 5.15c. His most recent notable first ascent took place on a puzzling moss-covered boulder in Chřiby: Čert ví 5.14d.
"Chřiby are cute little hills, where many cute little sandstone formations are found," he wrote on Instagram. "They are cute, unfortunately for climbing, they are not very high. I used to go a lot to Chřiby with my parents when I was a little kid, but I quickly climbed most of the harder routes, and then I almost stopped going there."
"But I always had in mind a project that I was told about by my friend Michal Rožek. He bolted it 15 years ago, and his description was not very promising — there is a tiny mono and nothing else."
"This route will probably fall into oblivion, but its ascent means a lot to me," he continued.
Ondra has a YouTube channel where he regularly updates his subscribers on his climbing journey. Additionally, his channel offers tips and tricks for climbers looking to step up their game. He delves into training efficiency, strategy and hold-tutorials — a unique opportunity to learn from the legend himself. Along with his YouTube channel, Ondra runs a personal website where he provides similar content with the addition of information on his climbing background, highlights and partnerships.