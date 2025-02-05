Rower Makes History Crossing the Atlantic Solo and Unsupported
Zara Lachlan, 21, set out on a journey through the Atlantic on Oct. 27, 2024.
The young woman planned to complete the trip solo and unsupported, starting in Lagos, Portugal, and ending in French Guiana.
97 days, 9 hours and 20 minutes later, she completed her monumental goal.
As reported in the Women in Sport press release, she has been named the first female and youngest person to successfully finish a continuous unsupported solo row from mainland Europe to mainland South America.
To make matters even more impressive, Lachlan stated that many of her experiences on the voyage were new to her as she hadn't previously spent much time in the ocean.
"At the beginning of the row, one of the hardest things for me was having to clean the hull of the boat," Lachlan told Women in Sport. "As I'm not a great swimmer jumping out of the boat and diving underneath it to clean it was something I dreaded. But by the end of the row, I loved it. In fact, I looked forward to a dip in the sea and was in the water every day."
The journey was not without challenge — Lachlan encountered numerous obstacles along the way.
She pushed through injuries, equipment maintenance, and unruly weather. For many, the mere thought of being alone at sea is spine-chilling. For Lachlan, this was a chance to show women what's possible.
Along the way, she raised money for the Women in Sport and Team Forces charities.
She states that although the journey was tough, all she could do was keep rowing.
On Instagram, Lachlan shared that she is returning to Loughborough University to finish her degree in physics this summer. In September, she will be attending the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.
In her post, she expressed gratitude for those who sponsored and coached her, along with friends and family who offered support throughout the trip.
"Before departing I was looking forward to experiencing the journey and immersing myself in nature — and it didn't disappoint," she explained. "From Orca and Dolphins, to the breath-taking sunrises and crystal-clear night sky — there were moments where I just had to pinch myself."
As Lachlan settles back into life on land, it's evident that she will be kept busy with her studies. However, she deserves to set aside time to take in all that she has accomplished over the past few months.