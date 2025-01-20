Royal Family Bonds on Ski Trip Days Before Cancer Remission Announcement
After receiving a disheartening cancer diagnosis in March 2024, Kate Middleton underwent treatment and has continued to prioritize her family and her health.
The Princess of Wales, 43, embarked on her latest family outing, traveling to the Alps for an enjoyable ski trip.
Alongside her was her husband, Prince William, and her three young children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.
According to the New York Post, the princess' brother, James Middleton, and his wife and children also joined the royal family on the slopes.
The family ski trip came just days before Middleton announced that her cancer is now in remission.
As stated on The Prince and Princess of Wales official Instagram page:
"It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focused on recovery. As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support. C."
Middleton expressed her gratitude for the Royal Marsden Hospital staff who have worked with her throughout her treatment and supported her every step of the way.
"We couldn't have asked for more. The care and advice we have received throughout my time as a patient has been exceptional," she wrote on Instagram.
Outside the royal world, the family is well-versed in adventure sports and has been public about their athletic abilities, so seeing Middleton on the slopes is no surprise. However, it is encouraging and refreshing.
In October 2024, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, was seen surfing in California at the Kelly Slater Surf Ranch with surfer Raimana Van Bastolaer.
In addition to Prince Harry's surfing adventures, members of the family have enjoyed skiing, sailing, polo, and exploring life underwater.
While Middleton appears to have enjoyed her time on the slopes, she plans to stay focused and continue doing everything she can to remain healthy as she takes in the New Year.